The prettiest basketball was not on display Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but led by strong guard play and one long stretch of tenacious defense, the Kansas State men beat McNeese State 74-59.
Guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack each had a game-high 18 points.
Nowell also had 10 assists which marked his second double-double of the season. He is the fourth Wildcat in program history to have multiple points and assists double-doubles along with Angel Rodriguez, Jacob Pullen and Steve Henson.
“That’s elite company,” Nowell said. “I’m playing with a great group of guys. There’s talent around me so it’s easier to make those plays when you have shooters and people who are just as talented as you are. I’m not satisfied. I just want to keep winning and keep building off of this.”
Sophomore Selton Miguel turned in a career-high tying 17 points, going 6-of-9 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the arc while playing just 22 minutes.
“He was pretty efficient when he was in there,” Weber said. I think the best thing about us is our depth … I hope this gives him some confidence. He’s had some really good games and he’s had some games where he’s just okay so now he can feel good going into the break.”
At one point in the first half, McNeese led by as much as nine, 26-17, with a little over five minutes to play in the first half.
To that point, the Wildcats were shooting just 29% and had turned the ball over five times throughout the first 13 minutes.
From there, K-State seemingly woke up and closed out the half on a 18-2 run including a deep buzzer-beating three from Mike McGuirl to close out the half.
In that stretch, the Wildcats held Cowboys to nine-straight scoreless possessions.
“Our intensity, our grit and our focus on the defensive end,” Nowell said. “That’s what really changed. When we do that on a consistent basis, we know that we’re a very good team.”
Nowell was a key catalyst in the Wildcats run, either scoring or assisting on three of the five field goals in the run.
“I mean he got us going in that first half,” Weber said. “One of the things we thought we learned from Arkansas was when they fight you and pressure you, you gotta attack them. That's what he got going with us. I don’t think again, we were a little casual to start and didn’t understand the animal we were going against. But once we got going and got him wheeling and dealing and making plays, he is tough to defend, especially if he has some space.”
In all, K-State’s run stretched to 23-2 and bridged both halves as Nowell nailed a three and hit two free throws to start the second half.
The Nowell three extended the K-State lead to 10 and the Wildcats never looked back, leading by double-digits for the remainder of the game.
McNeese narrowed the Wildcat lead to 10 points midway through the second half but did not get any closer.
The Wildcats were supposed to have one final non-conference game this season before opening up Big 12 play at Oklahoma on New Year’s Day, but Morgan State, their original opponent, is on a COVID pause which canceled the Dec. 29 matchup.
Weber indicated that they are in the process of trying to find a replacement opponent.