Free throw shooting and a strong defensive second half helped the Kansas State men protect their home court Monday night versus West Virginia.
The Wildcats won 78-73 despite trailing by double-digits early in the second half. The game is the second straight where K-State has had to make a second half comeback.
“I think it's our grit, and that’s our motto that coach always uses," senior Mark Smith said. "Once we get down, we all have that same passion. Even in the Iowa State game you felt it. We kept saying we can’t be afraid to win. ... It’s great basketball, it was fun. We just played really hard and we got the play hard up too. ... It was a great win. I thought we just played with a lot of passion and energy.”
K-State found its offense early in the game exclusively from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats hit 4-of-5 3s to start the game, but came up short from everywhere else until midway through the half.
K-State struggled taking care of the ball, turning the ball over three times in the first four minutes and seven times total in the first half.
Because of the early turnovers, K-State fell behind early and trailed by as much as nine throughout the first half.
They managed to get within three with around two and a half minutes to play in the half, but an 8-2 run kept the Wildcats at bay. K-State went into halftime down 42-35.
The Mountaineers extended that lead to 10 right out of the break, but five quick points from Markquis Nowell, including a transition layup after a steal, got K-State back within five.
Nowell led K-State with 21 points off 7-of-11 shooting including four 3s.
The Wildcats tied the game for the first time since early in the second half with 12 and a half minutes to play. A Nijel Pack layup knotted things up at 54 and highlighted a 11-0 K-State run.
"We brought the energy in the second half," Weber said. "The start of the second half we were good on defense and went a little haywire on offense. We had some bad possessions where guys were trying to make plays to get us back and then we kind of settled down and made good stops, got it tied, and then increased it."
Several possessions later, Selton Miguel went to the line and hit 1-of-2 to give the Wildcats their first lead since hitting the first basket of the game.
K-State thrived at the free throw line, going 31-39 including a 10-11 mark for Smith.
"Actually, our free throw shooting in the first half ... that really saved us and kept us in the game," Weber said. "Early in the season we did not shoot our free throws like that and we finished with 39 free throw attempts just by being strong, we said to just be strong with the basketball."
Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds, his eighth double-double of the season.
"It’s impressive what he’s done," Weber said. "When we had those sessions back in the fall, Mark kind of rose up as the leader of the different obstacles that we went through, that adversity. I think Mark now, he’s not over vocal, but he’s been consistent about leadership. Helping us win, doing whatever it takes to help us be successful. I can’t be more pleased with him.”
The Wildcats stretched that lead to four off a Nowell 3 that followed the K-State defense’s second forced shot clock violation of the game.
The Cats did not stop there. The Wildcat run stretched to 18-2, pushing their overall lead to six.
“(We had) intensity," Nowell said. "I feel like we were a little sluggish coming out and then in the second half we bought into each other and bought into winning. We just turned up the intensity and did what we should have done from the jump.”
K-State led by as much as nine down the stretch but the Mountaineers managed to get back within a point with two minutes to play.
The Wildcats scored the final four points in the game, including three free throws from sophomore Ismael Massoud who had 13 points, his second-straight double-digit game.
It marked the first time that Massoud has scored in double-digits in back-to-back games since he did it three games in a row back in December.
“For myself I always knew what I could do, and I was in my head trying to figure out — since this is a new role, new situation — what I could do to help my teammates," Massoud said. "But I didn’t let it deter me in terms of my attitude or anything like that. I just tried to be a better leader and try to use my voice more and have energy on the bench because I knew at some point my time was going to come back again. It doesn’t storm forever, eventually it clears, and it did for me.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for K-State versus the Mountaineers
The Wildcats will travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday. K-State has now won four of its last five games and sits fifth in the Big 12.
"Now that we’ve done (two straight wins) three times, can we win three in a row?" Weber said. "You've got to have discipline and consistency to have a chance to win on Saturday."
KANSAS STATE 78,
WEST VIRGINIA 73
K-State (78)
Totals: 19-51 FG, 31-39 FT
Marquis Nowell 7-11 3-4 21, Mark Smith 3-7 10-11 17, Nijel Pack 4-15 4-4 13, Ismael Massoud 2-8 8-10 13, Mike McGuirl 2-6 0-2 6, Davion Bradford 0-0 4-4 4, Selton Miguel 1-2 2-4 4, Carlton Linguard Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Kasube 0-1 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals: Nowell 4, McGuirl 2, Smith, Pack, Massoud.
West Virginia (75)
Totals: 23-57 FG, 20-24 FT
Taz Sherman 7-15 8-10 23, Kedrian Johnson 3-4 8-9 15, Isaiah Cottrell 5-14 1-2 13, Jalen Bridges 3-8 2-2 9, Sean McNeil 2-6 0-0 5, Pauly Paulicap 1-2 1-1 3, Kobe Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Dimon Carrigan 1-1 0-0 2, Malik Curry 0-2 0-0 0, Seth Wilson 0-4 0-0 0.
Three-point field goals: Cottrell 2, Bridges, Ke. Johnson, Sherman, McNeil, Ko. Johnson.