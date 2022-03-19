It took a half for the Kansas State women to find a groove, but despite some early struggles, the Wildcats found it and will keep on dancing after a 50-40 win over Washington State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.
“We kept our focus,” head coach Jeff Mittie said. “When shots weren't falling, we dug deep today. I think that's something that this team has learned, not to tie their defense to their offense. And I think we're moving on because of that. We obviously don't win this game because we're sharp offensively. We just made enough plays.”
After shooting 21% from the field in the first half and hitting just one bucket in the first quarter, the Wildcats mounted a second half comeback thanks in part to a huge 12-1 run in the third quarter.
Washington State jumped ahead a couple of times late in the third quarter, but eight straight points over the end of the third and into the fourth gave K-State the lead for good.
The Cougars did not hit a shot in the final four and a half minutes of the game.
“I thought our communication was good and I thought we were mixing things up enough to keep them off balance,” Mittie said. “You know, as a coach you can mix things up. If your players aren't on point with communication, if they are not locked into the action, all the stuff that you can draw on a white board doesn't matter. Our players really just continued to grow in their confidence.”
After going 3-for-9 from behind the arc in the first half, Washington State missed all 13 3s they attempted in the final two quarters.
“Watching film, doing scouting and everything like that, we knew they were really good spot shooters,” Brylee Glenn said. “We do play a lot of zone, but the emphasis on it was not to let them get super wide open 3s. We kept working better together, and we got more confident as a team. We were able to get better defensive stops and limit their 3-point attempts.”
Ayoka Lee led all players with 20 points and 15 rebounds, her 20th double-double of the season, breaking her own school record of double-doubles in a season set during the 2019-20 season.
Lee had just six points and one basket in the first half after K-State struggled to get the ball to her thanks to a double-team.
Foul trouble in the Cougars front court in the second half allowed the star junior center to find a rhythm and K-State started to thrive offensively.
“I think things opened up more just as we continued to play together,” Lee said. “This was kind of a grind through it game. But we kept working hard which is what I think helped us. The guards continued to work and move. I think was the biggest thing was us moving the ball.”
Glenn was the only other Wildcat in double-figures, ending the night with 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting and a huge 7-of-8 mark from the free throw line.
Washington State sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 20 and was the only consistent scoring presence for head coach Kamie Ethridge, a former K-State assistant coach for 18 years.
Washington State also had former K-State head coach Deb Patterson and Wildcat Hall of Famer Laurie Koehn on its staff.
K-State will play one seed and host North Carolina State on Monday for a shot at the Sweet Sixteen. The Wolfpack beat 16 seed Longwood 96-68 in the opening round.
The two team’s squared off earlier this season in the Preseason NIT on Nov. 19 in a 90-69 loss where the Wildcats’ defense could not slow the Wolfpack, especially in the second half.
“That was a lifetime ago in basketball terms,” Mittie said. “I mean, I think it was our fourth game of the year, maybe fifth game of the year. You have some familiarity because you have seen them live in terms of personnel. But in terms of what they are doing now, where they have evolved to, I haven't seen them play much. I will dive into that as soon as I'm done with you fine folks, and dive into that as quickly as I can.”
A time has not been announced for the game but this story will be updated when one is available.