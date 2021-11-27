There wasn’t some rousing speech or grand halftime gesture Saturday afternoon from Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie.
After a rough start, the Wildcats led Northwestern State by double-digits at the break thanks to a big 11-0 run by K-State to close out the half. Once the team got back to the locker room, Mittie talked for two minutes and then turned things over to his players.
Whatever was said, worked as the Wildcats grew that lead to as much as 35 on the way to a 70-36 win over the Lady Demons.
"I think the run helped, but we did talk at halftime just about that we have what we are looking for and just capitalizing on it,” junior guard Emilee Ebert said. “Nothing rushed and just staying composed and doing what we have to."
Ebert, who had a career rebounding day, was one of the main sparks for a Wildcat offense that struggled to get started Saturday afternoon
The junior had 12 points (her second-best output of the season so far) to go along with 14 rebounds, seven more than her previous career-high. Saturday was Ebert’s first double-double in her career.
"I just felt comfortable, but we talked a lot about just doing our job today,” Ebert said. “So I was just focused on that, and it was my job rebounding. I was trying to find the ball wherever it was."
Junior center Ayoka Lee led all scorers with 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds for her fifth-straight double-double and sophomore guard Jada Moore turned in a career-best 13 points, the first double-figures outing of her career.
Moore also had four steals which was the best mark of her career so far.
"I just felt like I came out ready and prepared,” Moore said. “I knew this game Coach Mittie talked a lot about getting steals and taking risks and that was my main focus. Just being ready to shoot and do whatever I needed to do. So being able to score off steals was very helpful in that area as well."
K-State (6-1) survived a dismal first half offensively which included trailing by two heading into the first first quarter and four at the 9:40 mark of the second quarter but a strong 11-0 run in the final five minutes of the half pushed the Wildcat lead to 29-18 after four lead changes and four ties in the first quarter and a half.
The Wildcats were 21.7% from the field including 1-for-10 from three in the first quarter. K-State did not go to the free throw line once in that opening period.
"Obviously, we didn't make a lot of shots today, but I think that we weren't really playing, and what I mean by that is we kind of just went in this lull of okay let's go up and run zone offense,” Mittie said. “What I want out of us is I want us to attack and flow into zone offense when a team plays us like that. We didn't have much flow. We didn't have much attack .... I have no arguments with the shots or open threes. They're pretty good looks. I (would) just like to see us flow into that better."
The Wildcats really clamped down defensively in the second and third quarters, holding the Lady Demons to just 12 points total after they scored 13 in the first quarter. Mittie said he was pleased but not thrilled overall with the effort.
“I think our defense was just okay,” Mittie said. “The numbers say great, but I'm not ready to go there. We had some advantages. Second half I liked that we got some energy from the press. I thought the zone was a little bit better. We wanted to work on some things and we can work on it in practice but we need to have teams do different things to us in those defenses so we're able to work on that."
Northwestern State (3-2) came into the game averaging nearly six three’s a game but did not hit a one, ending the night 0-12.
K-State came out of halftime fairly hot offensively, especially compared to earlier in the game, and ended the third quarter shooting 55% as Lee, Ebert, Moore and freshman guard Brylee Glenn really started to take control and pull away from Northwestern State.
Glenn was the fourth Wildcat to reach double-figures, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight boards.
Freshman point guard Serena Sundell was kept mostly quiet thanks to a rough shooting day and some foul trouble but did manage to have one of the highlights of the night after racing down the floor on a fast break with just one defender to beat. She did just that with a nifty behind-the-back cross which allowed her to easily finish at the hoop.
K-State will wrap up their three-game homestand Monday at 6 p.m. when they host North Dakota State (2-3).