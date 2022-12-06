A career night for junior forward David N’Guessan and a second-half surge powered Kansas State past a pesky Abilene Christian team 81-64 Tuesday.
The Wildcats trailed by 14 points in the first half, but stormed back to take a one-point lead at halftime before running away with the game in the second half.
"We didn't come out with the right energy," Jerome Tang said. "But as they've shown, they have the ability to turn it up. The thing is, we can't do that in the Big 12. We have to get to where we can sustain the energy we need to win for longer periods of time."
N’Guessan ended the game with new career-high of 23, 16 of which came in the first half. The Virginia Tech transfer’s previous high was 15 points in last season’s opener versus Maine. The junior was a perfect 9-of-9 from the field.
"I just kept doing what coach was telling me to do and they kept finding me for easy layups," N'Guessan said. "That's the reason I transferred, to be able to contribute more and help my team win more games."
His nearly 33 minutes of playing time was also a career-high as his minutes have steadily increased over the last several games and are far surpassing his usual output the last two seasons in Blacksburg.
“At Virginia Tech, he played behind two all-conference guys, so it wasn't that he was a bad player," Tang said. "And so in the limited minutes that he played, which was about 13-to-17 a game, somewhere in that area, we saw him do some really good things and thought given more minutes, he could do more of those things. He's a real mismatch playing the five because he's so fast."
Joining N’Guessan in double-figures was Markquis Nowell who had 15, and Keyontae Johnson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin who had 12 each.
Nowell also had a double-double with 12 assists, while also grabbing six rebounds and three steals. The double-double is Nowell's 10th and the fifth since arriving at K-State in 2021.
He reached his 200th career assist in the first half and is the fastest player in K-State history to reach that milestone.
Johnson, who only had a point going into the half, did the majority of his damage in the final 20 minutes, going 5-of-7 from the field.
"I have to credit Keyontae because he kept being in the right spot and kept doing what he needed to do and he tried to play defense on the other end," Tang said. "It's going to be like that some nights."
A 12-0 run pushed Abilene Christian’s lead to 23-12 until a dunk from Nae’Qwan Tomlin stopped the bleeding at the 11:18 mark of the first half.
Abilene Christian was hot from beyond the arc, going 6-of-13 in the first half while K-State was only 1-of-6.
"(Coach was telling us) to stay poised and lock in defensively," Nowell said. "Because when we do that, we're a really good team and we showed that in the second half."
K-State got within 10 on a corner 3-pointer from David N’Guessan. The junior forward went 1-of-3 during the first game of the season and has not attempted another from beyond the arc until Tuesday.
"I put in the work," N'Guessan said. "Like Coach said, (I need to) continue to get (my) confidence, continue to go up and (I'm) going to see the results. So I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing.”
In total, a 14-2 K-State run cut the Abilene Christian lead to two, 30-28.
K-State took its first lead since the opening basket off a layup from N’Guessan, but quickly gave it back.
Two more free throws from N’Guessan in the final seconds of the first half boosted the Wildcats to a 35-34 lead heading into the locker room.
After trailing by double-digits at multiple points throughout the first half, K-State took its first double-digit lead at the 15:08 mark after Markquis Nowell was fouled on a desperate 3-pointer as the shot clock expired. He hit all three free throws to push K-State’s lead to 12.
K-State ended the final 10 minutes of the second half on 21-6 run. Abilene Christian turned the ball over once in the first 10 minutes of the game before coughing it up 12 times in the final 30 minutes of the game.
The Wildcats lead stretched to as much as 17, but never dropped below 10 after the Wildcats crossed the double-digit mark.
After a strong first half from beyond the arc, K-State held Abilene Christian to just 1-of-6 shooting from 3.
"We made those guys dribble," Nowell said. "They were shooting 60% from 3 in the first half.... We just made them put the ball on the floor and that's where we saw success."
As a team, the Wildcats struggled from the free throw line, going 16-of-29.
”It's not a lack of them putting in time, some nights it's like that," Tang said. "I would say I am glad that we can win games and look at this and say, 'man, we can get better here, we can get better there,' because it means that we have a high ceiling. But I don't like missing free throws.”
K-State will wrap up its three-game homestand on Sunday when it hosts Incarnate Word Sunday at 2 p.m.
Injuries
K-State had a bit of a short bench on Tuesday as both senior center Abayomi (Baybe) Iyiola and junior forward Ismael Massoud were injured and did not play. Baybe has missed the last three games while Massoud hasn't played in the last two.
Tang said both are recovering and is hopeful they will be back soon.
"Ish and Baybe are day-to-day," Tang said. "We're working. They're doing a great job rehabbing and trying to do everything they can to get back and when (athletic trainer Luke Sauber) tells me they can go, they'll be available."