Another member of the Lockett family will suit up for Kansas State's football program in the near future.
Sterling Lockett, the son of Kevin Lockett, the younger brother of Tyler Lockett and the nephew of Aaron Lockett, committed to K-State on Friday. A 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver, Sterling announced the commitment in a Twitter post Friday morning.
"First off, I would like to thank God, because without Him, none of this would be possible," Sterling wrote. "I would like to thank my family for the countless hours they have spent with me helping me to get better, and for the great example they provide for me every day. Next, I would like to thank all of my teammates who have pushed me to get better every day and never let me settle for anything less than my best."
Lockett also had kind words for his coaches at Blue Valley-Stillwell in Stilwell, as well as the K-State staffers who recruited him.
"With that being said heading into the new year, I am extremely proud and excited to announce I will be committing to Kansas State University!" Sterling wrote.
Sterling had 16 receptions for 193 yards and three touchdowns this fall, while also contributing on kickoff and punt returns. He caught 33 passes for 535 yards as a sophomore in 2019.
Lockett, a 2022 prospect, isn't the first Blue Valley-Stilwell prospect to commit to the Wildcats recently. Lockett's current teammate, Dorian Stephens, is a member of the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class, though he did not sign with the school during the early signing period last month.
He's the Wildcats' third commitment in the 2022 cycle, joining fellow receiver Tyson Struber and athlete Silas Etter.
247Sports tabbed Lockett a three-star prospect, and the No. 9 player in Kansas for 2022; that's slightly higher than Rivals, which rates him as a two-star recruit.
As it is, he has star status he has to live up to in his own family.
Tyler holds numerous K-State receiving records, 11 in all, ranking first in career receptions (249), yards (3,710), touchdowns (29), 100-yard games (17) and most consecutive 100-yard performances (five). He also has the top two games in school history in terms of yardage, with 278 versus Oklahoma State in 2013 and 237 against Texas that same season.
Kevin Lockett had a standout career of his own, as he's second in the Wildcats' record books for catches (217), yards (3,032) and touchdowns (26). He also has the school record for consecutive games with at least one reception, snagging a pass in 44 straight contests.
Tyler and Sterling’s uncle, Aaron, also played receiver for the Wildcats, catching 137 passes for 2,400 yards. Both of those totals rank fifth in K-State's record books. His 14 touchdown catches are seventh most by a Wildcat receiver.
He also owns the distinction of having the best career yards-per-reception mark of the Lockett clan, at 17.52, which ranks fifth in school history. Aaron owns two of the top three single-game marks in yards per reception, averaging 33.4 (on five catches) against Oklahoma in 1998 and 31.33 (on six catches) versus Louisiana-Monroe that same year.