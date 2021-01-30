Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon went down with a foot injury at the 15:36 mark of the first half of Saturday's game against Texas A&M.
The injury occurred as Gordon leaped toward the basket as the clock ticked under 16 minutes. As Gordon came down, he tripped over teammate Davion Bradford, who had fallen to the floor.
Gordon had to be helped off the court, and could not walk under his own power. He immediately went into the locker room and did not return in the Wildcats' 68-61 loss.
Afterward, K-State head coach Bruce Weber didn't have any details on Gordon's status, or the severity of the injury. Gordon did not go to the hospital for X-rays until after the game ended.
"I just hope and pray it's not a fracture," Weber said. "So we'll see what happens with him."
Though the Wildcats still are awaiting the X-ray results, Weber already is preparing to be without Gordon on Tuesday, when K-State travels to Lawrence to take on arch-rival Kansas.
"I doubt (he'll play Tuesday)," Weber said. "He couldn't even walk on it. They put him in a boot."
Weber said Saturday's injury isn't the same foot Gordon previously injured.
"This was his good foot," Weber said. "The last time (he was injured), him and (assistant athletic trainer) Luke (Sauber) worked six-to-eight hours a day, and he was back in a week."
A similarly quick turnaround this time, Weber said, would be a blessing.
"We hope we get some good news," he said.
At the time of his injury, Gordon was 1-for-3 from the field (0 of 1 on 3-pointers) for two points.
A 6-foot-4 sophomore from Chicago, Gordon has appeared in all 18 games for K-State this season and made 17 starts.
He's among the top three on the team in points per game (9.8; third), total points (166; second) and field goals made (59; second). Gordon is even better in Big 12 games, averaging 10.2 points per contest, the second-best mark on the team behind freshman guard Nijel Pack's 10.4.
Gordon also has started to become an all-around contributor for the Wildcats.
After not notching a double-double in his first 38 college games, Gordon had accomplished the feat three times in K-State's past 11 outings entering Saturday. All three double-doubles are of the points/rebounds variety: Iowa State (15 points and 11 rebounds), Jacksonville (13 points and 12 rebounds) and Oklahoma State (14 points and 11 rebounds).
His work on the boards puts him in elite company: at 6.1 rebounds per game, he's one of only two guards to rank among the conference's top 10 in that category. Gordon leads K-State in rebounds per game, total rebounds (104) and defensive rebounds (77).
In K-State's 74-65 win at Iowa State on Dec. 15, Gordon excelled at the free throw line. He finished 11-for-11, the best performance by a Wildcat since Barry Brown went 12 of 12 against Baylor on Dec. 22, 2018. Gordon became only the 23rd player in K-State history to make at least 10 free throws in a game without a miss.