For the second year in a row, Kansas State's AJ Parker left the Sunflower Showdown early. For now, his status is unknown.
"(Doctors) said he was not going to be available for the second half," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said during his postgame press conference. "It was 34-7, and I said, 'That's fine.'"
Klieman said the Wildcats will "find out more probably Sunday or Monday" regarding Parker's injury.
Last season, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the Wildcats' 38-10 win in Lawrence. On Saturday, Parker just before the end of the second quarter of K-State's 55-14 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Parker's injury came on a play that ultimately didn't count, as KU was assessed a false-start penalty. He limped off the field with the help of team trainers; Parker appeared to be favoring his left leg.
Parker, who started at nickelback, had three tackles at the time of his injury.
A fifth-year senior from Bartlesville, Okla., Parker has started all five games this season.
He has 22 tackles (0.5 for loss) this fall, fourth most on the team. He also has four pass breakups, trailing only teammate Justin Gardner. Parker has one interception in 2020, which he returned for a touchdown against TCU on Oct. 7.