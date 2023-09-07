image002(1).jpg

State officials are suggesting that Kansas State fans traveling to Manhattan from out of town for Saturday’s game take a different route because of road construction near Junction City.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

After some were delayed for as much as an hour on the way to Kansas State’s season opener last Friday, officials are suggesting that Wildcat football fans coming from the south or west who normally use I-70 through Junction City take an alternate route to avoid construction on Saturday.

A seven-mile stretch saw near standstill game day traffic because of a pavement replacement project that is underway between Exit 295 and mile marker 302 to the east of Junction City. The passing lanes in each direction are currently closed to allow for crossover construction.

