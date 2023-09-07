After some were delayed for as much as an hour on the way to Kansas State’s season opener last Friday, officials are suggesting that Wildcat football fans coming from the south or west who normally use I-70 through Junction City take an alternate route to avoid construction on Saturday.
A seven-mile stretch saw near standstill game day traffic because of a pavement replacement project that is underway between Exit 295 and mile marker 302 to the east of Junction City. The passing lanes in each direction are currently closed to allow for crossover construction.
K-State is expecting that traffic will be redirected to head-to-head on one side of I-70 on Saturday as the project continues.
Because of the traffic, officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are suggesting fans traveling from the south on US-77 continue past the Junction City exit and stay on US-77 north through Riley, where US-77 merges into US-24. At the junction of Tuttle Creek Boulevard, turn south toward Manhattan and take Tuttle Creek to the Seth Child road exit on the west side of town or Marlatt or Kimball Avenues exit on the east.
Fans driving west on I-70 from Salina can follow that same route, or exit north at Abilene onto K-15 to the junction of Highway 82 through Wakefield, before turning north onto US-77 around to Riley.
To avoid traffic backups postgame on K-18 leaving Manhattan, officials are suggesting fans take K-177 (Bill Snyder Family Highway) or McDowell Creek Road from the east side of the city to access I-70. Those utilizing K-18 should be prepared to reduce their speed and anticipate heavier than normal traffic.
Fans are also encouraged to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time before heading toward Manhattan.