After a 2-7 start to conference play, Kansas State holds a 21-15 (4-8 Big 12) record after winning two of three games against Oklahoma last weekend.
K-State has taken advantage of a 12-game homestand: The series win over the Sooners was the Wildcats’ second consecutive successful series against a league foe; it also was the third straight three-game series win at home.
Another three-game home series is on tap this weekend against West Virginia (14-16, 5-7 Big 12), with Game 1 set for 6 p.m. Friday.
Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes is pleased with the position his team is in now.
“It was a big weekend for us,” Hughes said. “We played at home, and we got settled in and started playing good baseball with good defense. You win in league, win a tight game and (we’re) back in the thick of things in the Big 12. Our guys are pretty even-keel. Whether things are going great or not so great, that is the key. They stay on their preparation, (and) they stay focused. There is nothing like winning that gets you going.
“Like I said, our guys know now the time is now to go on a run. I think we feel pretty good about doing that, so we need to take advantage of playing (at) home again this weekend.”
The weekend series win over Oklahoma marked the first time the program has beaten the Sooners in a series since 2013 — which also is the last season K-State baseball claimed the Big 12 championship and clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament.
Since Hughes was hired as the head coach in the summer of 2018, getting the program back to Big 12 championship and NCAA tournament caliber has been the focus.
Starting pitching key
A big part of the Wildcats’ success this season has centered around its starting pitchers.
“Everything hinges on it,” Hughes said. “We have some dependability in our bullpen in (Tyler) Eckberg, (Kasey) Ford and (Eric) Torres. Life is easier when you can get a good start. You do not have to go into the bullpen too early. You can get your offense going and get settled in in a game. Overall, we’ve got to get better at starting pitching. Those guys are talented enough and have had success where they will figure it out. I am confident in that. If you do not have a good start, it is just not going to work for you.”
The rotation is led by star sophomore Jordan Wicks.
The preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and an All-America first-team selection, Wicks provides a boost for the Wildcats, as Hughes puts him on the mound every Friday to begin weekend series.
Wicks owns a 3.42 ERA in nine starts this season.
“He is one of the best (pitchers) in the league and in the country, not just result wise, but in his work ethic and preparation and in his team-first mentality,” Hughes said.
“He is a great role model for every pitcher on that staff. Every player in our dugout, especially our younger pitchers.”
In Game 1 against Oklahoma, Wicks provided his best performance of the year in conference play, pitching seven innings — totaling 121 pitches — and allowing just one earned run.
K-State limited the Sooners to just two runs in Game 1 and then three runs in Game 3.
In the series win over then-No. 3 Texas Tech earlier this season, K-State won Games 2 and 3.
In Game 2, Texas Tech was limited to two runs; in Game 3, they scored four runs.
It was a far cry from the series opener, when the Red Raiders exploded for 17 runs in a 16-run win.
Six of the eight conference games the Wildcats have lost this season have been on the road.
Both were sweeps against ranked teams in Oklahoma State and Texas, respectively.
“If you look at the games we have not won, if you do not have a good start, it is just not going to work for you,” Hughes said. “The games we have been close in, we have got good starts. It is pivotal for our three (starters) to be consistent on the way out.”
Clutch hitting helps, too
K-State also has shown it can win games with strong — and clutch — hitting. In Game 3 versus Oklahoma on Sunday, starting pitcher Connor McCullough went only four innings after allowing three runs.
But in the later innings the Wildcats turned it around at the plate to rally for the victory.
“The back end of our order did a really good job of getting on base and turning that around (because they got) on base for (Dylan) Phillips, (Zach) Kokoska and those guys,” Hughes said. “I thought we did a really good job with our plate discipline, working counts. We got them into a situation in Game 3 where they ran out of pitching.”
Phillips hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Wildcats the lead, and then five more runs followed for the Wildcats to comfortably defeat the Sooners 8-3.
The Wildcats now are tied for seventh in the Big 12, and Hughes hopes to keep building and improving.
To do that, he said, the team has to remain focused on just winning one series at a time.
“Moving forward, our goal for the weekend is to win a series, trying to ask our guys to do something not too monumental,” Hughes said. “Sweeps are very difficult. We do not need to do that to get back in the (Big 12) race. We just need to play good baseball and keep winning series in the Big 12.
“West Virginia is always a difficult opponent. Offensively, they put a lot of pressure on you. Preparation is involved more so than any other opponent. (We) look forward to the challenge, and also look forward to playing at home again. There is a distinct home-field advantage that you can feel at Tointon. Opponents are uncomfortable playing here. It is good to play at home, and our guys love it. Glad we’re home again this week.”