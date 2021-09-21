Kansas State is down another starter, as defensive end Khalid Duke will be out for the rest of the 2021 campaign because of a season-ending leg injury, head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday.
Duke joins starting quarterback Skylar Thompson on the sideline as No. 25 K-State prepares for this week's Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.
A junior from Atlanta, Duke left in the second quarter of last week's win over Nevada and did not return. Trainers helped Duke off the field, as he couldn't put weight on his left foot. He had not accumulated any stats in Saturday's victory prior to exiting.
"Khalid is going to be done for the year," Klieman said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. "He had a lower-leg injury. We're sorry to hear, because Khalid is a really good football player."
Duke was not included on the team's updated depth chart, which was released Monday; sixth-year senior Bronson Massie now is listed as the starting defensive end opposite Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Nate Matlack, a redshirt freshman who had a standout showing against the Wolf Pack, is listed as Massie's backup.
On the season, Duke has six tackles (two for loss) and two sacks, the latter total ranking second on the team to Anudike-Uzomah's three.
Duke developed into a key piece of the defensive line last fall, starting eight of the nine games in which he appeared. He finished last season with 26 tackles (three for loss) and a sack. The best outing of his time with the Wildcats — to this point — came in last season's come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma, when he notched a personal-best nine tackles in the first start of his college career.
As a freshman in 2019, he played in seven games, primarily serving as a pass-rush specialist on third downs. He collected seven tackles (three for loss) and two sacks that season.