Kansas State's spring sports competitions are done.
Because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, the Big 12 announced Friday that all that all conference and non-conference competitions have been cancelled through the end of the academic year. That includes spring sports that compete into the summer.
"In addition, all organized activities, including team, individual practices, voluntary workouts, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29," the Big 12 wrote in a statement, "and will be re-evaluated at that time.
After the conference's announcement, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor released a statement of his own, saying that his department "must continue to emphasize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and university community" in light of the ongoing pandemic.
"I know this is a very difficult time for our teams and student-athletes, and even our fans, but we all have to do our part in helping make our community, state and nation as safe as possible," Taylor said. "As we have stated before, this is a very serious and fluid situation with many layers and we will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation.”