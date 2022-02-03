Drew Speraw was named as the Associate Commissioner for basketball for Western Athletic Conference on Thursday. Speraw has been a member of Bruce Weber's staff at Kansas State for the past 10 years and has been the director of men's basketball operations for the last nine years.
Kansas State director of men's basketball operations Drew Speraw is leaving Manhattan after being selected as the Associate Commissioner for Basketball for the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced Thursday morning.
Speraw has been with head coach Bruce Weber and the Wildcats for the last 10 seasons. He started as a video coordinator during the 2012-13 Big 12 Championship season and has served as the program's director of operations over the last nine seasons.
“We couldn’t be more excited for Drew and his family with this new opportunity at Western Athletic Conference,” Weber said in a release. “Drew comes from a great basketball family and is one of the brightest individuals I have been around in my coaching career. He has played a big role in our success these past 10 years. I can’t thank him enough for all his hard work and dedication to our staff and players."
Speraw helped K-State to consecutive 25-win campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19 for the first time in school history. The Wildcats have won 180 games with him on staff, two Big 12 regular-season championships (2013 and 2019) and five NCAA Tournament appearances (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019).
“I am excited for the opportunity to join the WAC ... at the same time incredibly thankful for the experience I have had at K-State,” said Speraw. “Coach Weber gave me the opportunity to join the K-State family nearly ten years ago and I cannot be prouder of what we have accomplished. I am grateful for the coaches, players, and administrators I have had the pleasure of working with during my time in Manhattan. K-State will always be a special place to my family and I as we move on to this new position.”
Speraw came to K-State after a two years at Iowa. He played in 66 career games at UCF under head coach Kirk Speraw, his father. He was a team captain for the Golden Knights during his senior season while connecting on 39% of 3-pointers during that season.