Questions loom for Kansas State football’s special teams unit less than a month out from the start of 2023 season.
The Wildcats lost multiple significant contributors from last year, including their kicker and punter in Big 12 Championship game hero Ty Zentner, and their best return threat in Malik Knowles.
For the first time in a while, the Wildcats don’t have clear successors in place, which means that throughout the spring and now into the fall, K-State has been in search of who will fill those shoes.
“We were very, very fortunate,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “One of the things that happened like four days before fall camp, we were only supposed to be able to have 110 players in fall camp and then they put a blanket waiver that allowed us to bring 120 guys in. We have about 124 on our roster and (not having that waiver) would have really hurt us. I’m glad that they made that change. It allowed us to bring all those kickers and punters into camp ... We’re just starting to get into some more full group, full-rep stuff.”
Leading the way on punt duty is senior Jack Blumer who served as the primary holder during the last two seasons after sharing the punt duties during the 2020 season as a sophomore.
The Marysville native appears to be the no-brainer answer to step in, and Klieman seemed to agree, saying that he was “confident” in the senior.
Kicking, especially field goals and extra points, is where things get a little more more complicated.
Junior Chris Tennant got the start early last season and struggled with consistency, missing five of his 14 field goal attempts last season. He was also 5-of-8 as a true freshman.
Tennant was benched for Zentner after K-State’s loss to TCU and did not see the field again for the rest of the season.
The junior’s main competition comes in the form of redshirt freshman Leyton Simmering. The Rosemount, Minnesota native was ranked as the 23rd-best kicker in the Class of 2022 by National Kicking Rankings coming out of high school.
“We haven’t really had a lot of opportunities of full-go reps on things,” Klieman said. “We’ll get more answers for that in the next 10 days.”
Klieman and the rest of the coaches must feel fairly content in their options though because they did not pursue any extra help from the transfer portal.
On the return end, K-State has had a revolving door of All-Big 12 caliber kick and punt returners going all of the way back to the mid-1990s and Klieman is hopeful that stays true headed into 2023.
Senior Phillip Brooks did choose to return and will be the team’s top punt return as well as a solid kick returner. Aside from Brooks, senior Seth Porter, running back transfer Treshaun Ward and wide receiver transfer Keagan Johnson were all mentioned as potential kick return candidates, but a final decision may not be made until just before Big 12 play begins in late September.
“That’s one of the things that we’re going to be tasked with figuring out this fall camp and we aren’t close to the finish of it,” Klieman said. “(Brooks) is an exceptional off returner. And so if he becomes a lead returner, who becomes the off-returner and if we want to keep Phil as the off-returner, who becomes a lead returner? We’re in the very very infant stages of trying to figure that out right now, but we’re given a lot of guys looks so we might try a few guys back there through the nonconference.”
Losing guys like Zentner and Knowles isn’t the only major change for players on special teams.
Earlier this summer, K-State hired Chili Davis to help guide the unit as an analyst, taking over for Will Burnham who is now with the Houston Texans. The former Florida A&M assistant coach came highly recommended and immediately impressed Klieman with his fervent commitment to the third phase of the game.
“I love Chili’s passion,” Klieman said. “Absolutely passionate guy about special teams. When we interviewed him, there was a lot of common terms that he had that I had and my beliefs kind of matched his beliefs and I thought it was interesting because Chili wanted to make sure he was going to a place where special teams was important.”
K-State has long been known for its special teams prowess, carrying from Bill Snyder to Klieman. The Wildcats still lead the country in non-offensive touchdowns since 1999 with 129, more than half of which are kick and punt returns for touchdown.
“Well, it’s easy to say special teams is important at K-State because of some of the success we’ve had, but the other thing is, the amount of time that our staff puts in on it, the amount of time and effort that that I put in on it,” Klieman said. “I’m never going to miss a special teams meeting, ever. I’m always going to be involved in special teams. I’m going to help lead the punt with Coach (Mike Tuiasosopo). I’m going to help Coach (Buddy Wyatt) on kickoff and (Davis) wanted to make sure that this place was all he had heard about.”
In his short time on campus (Davis got to Manhattan in July) he’s already made a “great impact,” according to Klieman.
“He’s come up with a couple of new wrinkles and schemes and techniques that all of us coaches are excited,” Klieman said. “He’s got great energy and (I’m) excited that he’s joined our family.”