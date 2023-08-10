09042022-mer-spt-kstatefb-17
Buy Now

Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant boots an extra point attempt during the Wildcats’ 34-0 win over South Dakota last season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Questions loom for Kansas State football’s special teams unit less than a month out from the start of 2023 season.

The Wildcats lost multiple significant contributors from last year, including their kicker and punter in Big 12 Championship game hero Ty Zentner, and their best return threat in Malik Knowles.

Recommended for you