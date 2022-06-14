Former Kansas State men's basketball player and assistant coach Shane Southwell has landed at Northern Illinois.
Huskies head coach Rashon Burno announced Monday that Southwell will serve as an assistant coach on his staff after spending the past two years with the Wildcats
"I am extremely excited to welcome Shane to DeKalb," Burno said. "He is an up-and-coming star in this business and will bring a tremendous amount of experience as both a player and coach to our staff. Shane has experienced playing and coaching at the highest levels and even represented our country as a member of USA Basketball in 2019. Shane will also be able to provide an instant impact for our program on the recruiting trail."
Southwell served as an assistant coach under former K-State head coach Bruce Weber during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, but was not retained by current head coach Jerome Tang, who took over leadership of the program in March. He was a graduate assistant with the Wildcats from 2017 to 2019 before serving as an assistant coach at Robert Morris.
"I am thankful for the opportunity to work alongside a well-respected and connected figure in the profession," Southwell said. "Coach Burno is extremely passionate and driven in his vision for NIU Basketball. I'm ecstatic to be joining Huskie Nation."
Southwell played for K-State from 2010 to 2014, reaching the NCAA Tournament all four years and helping the Wildcats earn their first Big 12 regular season championship in 2012-13.
He earned two degrees from K-State: a bachelor's degree in communication studies in 2014, and a master's degree in college student personnel and intercollegiate athletics in 2019.
Northern Illinois went 9-21 in 2021-22 and 6-14 in the Mid-American Conference in Burno's first year at the helm. Burno previously served as an assistant coach at Arizona State from 2015 to 2021 and at Florida from 2012-2015. He took over the Huskies job in March 2021 following the firing of Mark Montgomery in January.