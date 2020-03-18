The coronavirus isn’t affecting progress on the Bill Snyder Family Stadium south end zone project.
Kansas State Athletics broke ground on the project last month. Despite the coronavirus outbreak, construction isn’t slowing down.
“As far as we know, construction is going forward,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said Monday during an “Ask the AD” segment. “You start to worry a little bit about material and that sort of thing, but right now they’re still working every day. And that’s a good thing.”
The southwest and southeast corner bleacher seating areas will be removed during the construction process.
The south end zone project is scheduled to be completed by the start of the 2021 football season, at a total cost of $52 million. When it is finished, the stadium will have a new club/suite/loge premium seating area, expanded event space in the Legends Room as well as upgraded restrooms and concessions on the south concourse. There also will be two video boards added to the southwest and southeast corners of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, mirroring the two video boards already in place at the north end of the stadium.
“Bill Snyder Family Stadium on gameday is one of the best environments in the country, and we appreciate our fans and donors for making this new project a reality,” K-State head football coach Chris Klieman said in a release Feb. 22. “It will not only improve the gameday atmosphere for our fans but will also help in recruiting as we continue to attract the best football student-athletes from across the nation.”
The project also involves the northeast and northwest entrances of Bramlage Coliseum. The entrances will be extended by 17 1/2 feet es and add nearly 4,500 square feet of concourse space inside Bramlage. The Legends Room area will be closed during the 2020-21 basketball season.
“This project once again demonstrates K-Staters’ commitment to providing the best facilities and student-athlete support in the country,” K-State men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber said. “This will be a transformational project not only for Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but for Bramlage Coliseum, as we strive to continue to make it one of the best home courts in the country. I can’t thank our donors enough for providing their support to this project and to many others like it that make K-State a great place for our student-athletes.”
Once construction is completed at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and Bramlage, the project will enter its next phase, which includes the construction of a new volleyball arena, an Olympic performance training center and a new football indoor facility and outdoor practice field. Construction of those three components will begin once appropriate funding has been committed and approval has been given by the Kansas Board of Regents.