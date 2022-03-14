In this file photo, then-Kansas State men's basketball head coach Frank Martin holds his son while standing in the student section during the "Madness in Manhattan" on Oct. 15, 2010. Martin was fired from South Carolina on Monday.
South Carolina has fired coach Frank Martin after 10 seasons with just one appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Gamecock athletics director Ray Tanner announced the move Monday, saying the change came after a “thorough evaluation of our men’s basketball program.”
Martin completed his 10th season with an opening game loss to Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The Gamecocks finished the year at 18-13, the seventh .500 or better season in the past eight for Martin’s clubs.
Prior to coaching at South Carolina, Martin spent six seasons at Kansas State, five as head coach. Martin amassed a 117-54 record as a head coach while in Manhattan and went to four NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight in 2010.
Martin left K-State in 2012 for South Carolina, partially because tensions between himself and his his boss, athletics director John Currie, made his employment as the Wildcats’ head coach untenable.
Martin had the third-longest men’s basketball coaching tenure in South Carolina history with only Frank McGuire’s 16 seasons (1964-80) and Frank Johnson’s 14 seasons (1940-43, 1946-58) in the position longer.
Martin leaves with a 171-147 mark at South Carolina, including a 79-99 record in the conference play.
His greatest season came in 2017 when he led the Gamecocks to the Final Four. It looked as if the team was poised to continue that rise, but has not been back to the NCAA Tournament since.
Martin’s future with the team was in doubt last spring after a 6-14 season. However, he and the school agreed to a two-year contract extension in 2021 where he did not receive a raise.
Some fans have suggested K-State should rehire Martin after last week's resignation of Bruce Weber, but neither Martin nor K-State have publicly expressed interest.