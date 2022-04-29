Mostly cloudy in the morning then windy with a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Kansas State defensive back Marvin Martin (14) celebrates with teammates after after he recovered a blocked punt and ran for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia on Nov. 13. Martin announced his transfer from K-State on Thursday.
Another young Kansas State football player is leaving the program.
Sophomore defensive back Marvin Martin announced his entry into the transfer portal on social media Thursday evening.
"First off, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the game that I love," Martin said in a post. "I would like to thank Coach Klieman and Coach Klanderman and the rest of the K-State staff for giving me the opportunity to continue my education as well as my football career. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal."
Martin, a native of Vicksburg, Miss., played in nine games during the 2021 season and was the only true freshman last season to burn his redshirt.
Coming out of high school, Martin was rated as the 56th-best safety in his class by ESPN.
Martin had five total tackles (four solo) last season, but his most notable play happened on special teams.
After fellow freshman Ty Bowman blocked a West Virginia punt deep in Mountaineer territory, Martin scooped the block up and ran it back seven yards for a touchdown.
The transfer comes as a bit of a surprise as defensive coordinator and safeties coach Joe Klanderman singled Martin out as a guy who had shown some promise during spring practice.
"Marvin Martin is a guy that's flashed," Klanderman said. "There's a lot of good young talent here. The question is how reliable can they be in the heat? So, we're just trying to put those guys in stressful situations. We're doing that on a daily basis, and they're responding as of now.”]
The transfer may not be the last before the end of the spring as the deadline for fall and winter athletes to enter their name into the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season is May 1.