Kansas State running back Joe Ervin (22) picks up yardage as Kansas cornerback Hasan Defense (13) closes in during the second half in a game in 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. Ervin announced on Twitter Sunday that he was entering the transfer portal.
Kansas State sophomore running back Joe Ervin has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.
Ervin broke the news in a tweet Sunday afternoon and said: "I would like to thank Kansas State University for allowing me to be a student, and play the game that I love. I would like to thank Coach Klieman and his staff for everything. After much prayer, and consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal."
The 5-foot-8, 178-pound back from Rock Hills, South Carolina and South Pointe High School record 93 yards on 23 carries during his true freshmen season in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
This season, Ervin has been the clear No. 2 running back for the K-State offense and has racked up 322 yards on 65 carries with two touchdowns and one reception for 12 yards.
Ervin received just two carries for five yards during K-State loss to Baylor on Nov. 20 and did not travel down to Austin for Friday's game at Texas.
Klieman was asked postgame about what Ervin's possible impact would've been in Friday's loss and he responded: "Couldn't tell you."