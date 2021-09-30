Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis recently tore his ACL, which will cause him to miss upcoming season, head coach Bruce Weber said Thursday.
Weber said Lewis had corrective surgery earlier this month to repair the "severe injury."
A sophomore, Lewis was a late addition to the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 18 games — all off the bench — last season. He played almost 100 total minutes, finishing with 98. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per outing. Lewis made 62.5% (15-for-24) of his attempts from the field, which well outpaced his 42.9% effort (6 of 14) at the free throw line. He scored or grabbed at least one rebound in nine of his 18 outings.
While Lewis' numbers don't astound, Weber noted there was a reason for it: practice time came at a premium last year amid all the protocols put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. And then Lewis was a COVID-19 contact trace twice.
"He missed I don't know how many days," Weber said. "He was behind, there was no doubt."
In any other season, Weber said, Lewis would have redshirted.
Prior to tearing his ACL, however, the light was beginning to turn on.
"That's the sad part: He was starting to figure out, how hard you have to play and the intensity at this level. ... He was starting to make some progress and then we had the injury," Weber said. "So it's sad for him."
With Lewis sidelined for the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign, Weber said his advice is the same for every player dealing with a long-term injury.
"We always say, 'Use this as an opportunity to get better at something and make a negative into a positive,'" Weber said. "We talked about (former K-State guard) Cartier (Diarra) having the knee injury when he was a freshman and going from a 42-inch vertical (leap) to 45 (inches). A lot can happen. There have been a lot of people with these knee injuries who have come back. So we're just hoping and wishing the best for him."
The Wildcats will hold their first preseason practice Thursday afternoon; the opener is more than a month away.
With that in mind, Weber said it still was a bit too early to know exactly what Lewis' role might have been this year.
"I think it was still up in the air. But do we have him give us that athletic big guy who is a little different than some of the other guys we have?" said Weber, referring to Lewis' 6-foot-9, 230-pound stature. "I think that was the thing we were looking for from him. Obviously, he's an explosive jumper, runner — just an elite athlete. So as a big guy, could he give us that at the five and maybe the four? So that's kind of what we were looking at."
Lewis' season-long absence hurts K-State's front court in the short term, too, as fellow forwards Kaosi Ezeagu and Carlton Linguard still are working their way back to health after dealing with their own injuries last season.
"It leaves our number of big guys a little bit low with (Lewis unavailable)," Weber said, "until Carlton gets back."
In the meantime, Weber said the program will do everything in its power to ensure Lewis keeps his head up.
"It's going to be a long, six, seven months for him, but we've got to be there to help and support (him)," Weber said. "We hope that he continues to make progress and takes the steps to be ready a year from now."