Last month, Kansas State unveiled the most recent football Ring of Honor class. Six players, including Larry Brown, Darren Howard, Ell Roberson, Collin Klein, Arthur Brown and Tyler Lockett, will join the previous 14 names spelled out on the inside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
With the 2022 class chosen and finalized, one can look forward to what star Wildcats could populate the next class. Here are five names, some well-known and others not as much, that should be considered for the next Ring of Honor class selection:
Kevin Lockett
A team captain for the 1996 season, Lockett owned the school record for career receptions (217) and receiving yards (3,032) until his son, Tyler, passed him by roughly 20 years later.
Lockett caught pass in 44 consecutive games, which is a school record. He was also top-5 in both season and career receptions per game.
Lockett has the fourth-most career 100-yard receiving games with nine along with Michael Smith.
He is fifth in career yards per game (68.9) and second in both receiving touchdowns in a season (13) and in a career (26). His 26 career touchdowns ranked 10th for total touchdowns scored in a career. He is one only two wide receivers ranked in the top 10 of career touchdowns scored along with Tyler.
Lockett led the Wildcats in receiving yards in all four seasons at K-State, and also led the team in receptions in three of the four seasons he played in a Wildcat uniform.
Lockett was named a Co-Offensive MVP during the 1997 Cotton Bowl after reeling in seven catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 19-15 loss to BYU.
He twice earned third team all-America honors in 1995 and 1996. Lockett was a Biletnikoff Award candidate, given to the nation’s top wide receiver, in 1994 and 1995 before being named as one of 10 semifinalists in 1996.
Lockett earned all-Big 8 honors in 1995 and first team all-Big 12 honors in 1996.
He was also K-State’s first two-time First Team Academic All-American.
Lockett participated in the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl before being drafted in the second round of the 1997 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Lockett played three years with the Chiefs, two years in Washington and one season at Jacksonville before ending his football career in 2003 with one season with the New York Jets.
Reggie Singletary
A lot of the pre-Bill Snyder-era players that are worthy of the Ring of Honor have already been selected because, quite frankly, there really weren’t a whole of players of that caliber to pick from.
However, Reggie Singletary, a defensive lineman from Tampa, Florida, deserves mention.
“Big Reggie”, as he was called, was a terror on the defensive front for K-State from 1981-83.
After spending a year at Cowley Community College, Singletary came to K-State and immediately was named Big 8 Newcomer of the Year in 1981. He was an All-Big 12 defensive end during the 1981 and 82 season and was an All-Big 8 down lineman in 1983.
Singletary still is the all-time school record holder in tackles for loss in a season (28) and in a career (60). Half tackles for loss were not counted until 2000 when the NCAA made tackles for loss an official statistical category, which makes those two records even more impressive.
He ranks 15th all-time in tackles in a career (281). Singletary also ranks second in fumbles forced in a season (5) and fourth in fumbles forced in a career (8).
He was part of the 1982 Wildcat football team that played in the first bowl game in school history (the Independence Bowl versus Wisconsin).
After graduation, he participated in the Hula and the Blue-Grey All-Star game before being drafted in the 1984 USFL draft by the Michigan Panthers where he played for two seasons.
Singletary died in 2021 at age 58.
Chris Canty
The only two-time consensus All-American in school history, Canty was also the first K-State sophomore to earn first team All-American honors.
He was a two-time finalist for the Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back, and the Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player. He was also one of three finalists for the Bednarik Award, given to the top defensive player of the year, in 1996.
Canty snagged 14 career total interceptions which is second most in school history. He owns the school record for picks in a season (eight, which also led the co-led the nation in 1995). He is also one of six K-State players to grab three or more interceptions in a single game (three versus Akron in 1995).
Canty is also one of six K-State players to have multiple interception returns for a touchdown in a season, both of which came during the 1995 season.
Canty holds the overall record for passes defended in a season (25) and a career (56).
He also led the team in punt (269) and kick return (206) yardage in 1996.
He was drafted with the 29th pick in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, making him one of five players in school history to be selected in the first round.
Canty played two seasons in New England followed by two seasons in Seattle before finishing out his NFL career in New Orleans. He also played four years in the Arena League.
Nick Leckey
During the 20-year history of the Ring of Honor, nearly every single position group has been recognized. A notable one that hasn’t made the cut though is offensive line.
A Super Bowl-winning center, Leckey was a two-time All-American for the Wildcats during the 2002 and 2003 seasons. During his time at K-State, he never allowed a sack any of his 41 consecutive starts.
Heading into the 2003 season, Leckey was a preseason candidate for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s best interior lineman, and following that season, he was one of six finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s best center.
Leckey was part of the 2003 Big 12 Championship team that toppled No. 1 Oklahoma 35-7 in the title game. He anchored an offensive line that allowed current Ring of Honor inductees Ell Roberson and Darren Sproles to have the success that they did.
Leckey earned All-Big 12 honors his sophomore, junior and senior season.
He was drafted in the sixth round by Arizona in 2004 where he played for three seasons before spending two years with St. Louis. He ended his football career in New Orleans in 2010.
Deuce Vaughn
On average, K-State has had a new Ring of Honor class every seven years (2002, 2008, 2015, 2022), meaning that the next class is tentatively scheduled for 2029.
At the very latest, 2024 will be Vaughn’s final season at K-State (even though it’s probably a safe bet that he will decide to declare for the NFL Draft after this season or next) which means that, even if Vaughn plays out his full college eligibility, he would still barely meet the requirement of being five years out of school before the selection for the next class.
Whether its the next Ring of Honor class or the one after it, Vaughn is a no-brainer to be the first player from the Chris Klieman-era to earn the honor. In his relatively short time in a Wildcat uniform, he has already shown that he belongs among the elite class of Wildcat football players.
In just two seasons, Vaughn has earned Consensus All-American honors, just the 11th K-State player in history to do so, and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus last season.
He currently ranks third in Big 12 history in scrimmage (rushing and receiving) yards per touch (6.8), only behind Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and Texas’ Vince Young.
He ranks seventh in Big 12 history with 128.2 scrimmage yards per game. He is tied for eighth all-time among running backs with six receiving touchdowns and he leads all Big 12 running backs in catches and receiving yards over the last two seasons combined.
Vaughn ranks second in K-State history career rushing yards per attempt (5.72) and is currently tied for second in 100-yard rushing games (12), including a current streak of six-straight games (the second longest streak in school history).
The junior will attempt to become the first player in school history — and just the 11th player in Big 12 history — to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. Vaughn needs just 98 receiving yards to accomplish that feat.
Vaughn is the only player in school history to reach 3,000 all-purpose yards prior to the end of his sophomore year.
Heading into his third season, Vaughn is currently tied for fifth in school history in total touchdowns (31) and is just 26 points shy of entering the top 10.