Kansas State's Skylar Thompson looks upward during the coin toss prior to Saturday's game versus No. 6 Oklahoma at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Thompson returned to the starting lineup after missing the past two games with a leg injury.
Skylar Thompson returned to Kansas State's starting lineup Saturday.
Despite the coaching staff downplaying Thompson's availability all week leading into the game, the sixth-year senior signal-caller was in uniform and took the field with the first-team offense on the opening drive of Saturday's game versus No. 6 Oklahoma — as the adoring crowd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium erupted in jubilation.
Prior to his injury, Thompson had completed 66.7% (12 of 18) of his passes for 240 yards, though he had tossed two interceptions and no touchdowns this fall. He was more effective on the ground, however, carrying 11 times for 33 yards and a pair of scores.
Thompson hopes to lead K-State to an upset over a top-10 Oklahoma squad for the third straight season. If the Wildcats do so, they would become only the third Big 12 school to beat the Sooners in three consecutive meetings since the inception of the league, joining Texas A&M (1996-98) and Texas (1997-99).
The last team to beat Oklahoma in three straight seasons in which the Sooners were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the matchup was Miami, which accomplished the feat in 1985 (OU was No. 3), 1986 (OU was No. 1) and 1987 (OU was again No. 1).
A K-State win Saturday would put Thompson alongside former Texas A&M quarterback Branndon Stewart, who topped Oklahoma in 1996, 1997 and 1998.