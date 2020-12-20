Skylar Thompson will be returning for year six as a quarterback for Kansas State football.
Thompson announced he would be returning to the program for the 2021 season with a Sunday morning announcement posted on Twitter. Thompson's ranks in the top 10 of every major quarterbacking category in program history.
"In saying that, this minor setback has lit a fire inside of me, and I'm more determined than I ever have been," Thompson said in his statement. "I believe in coach Kileman and what we are doing here, and I want to be part of it. Kansas State University means a lot to me, and I am ready to give it my all for one more season in front of the best fans in the country. See you in September."
The setback Thompson was referring to is the upper body injury he suffered against Texas Tech in the team's third game of the season. The injury proved to be season-ending.
The Wildcats struggled without Thompson, going 2-5 after his injury. K-State lost its final five games of the season.
In Thompson, K-State returns a quarterback that has been the team's main starter for the past three seasons. In his career, Thompson has passed for 30 touchdowns and 5,021 yards while also rushing for 22 touchdowns and 1,083 yards. Each mark ranks inside the top 10 for quarterbacks in program history.
By returning, Thompson will be preparing to play his sixth season at K-State. He began his career as a redshirt in 2016.