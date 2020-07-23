Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Thursday.
Thompson, who is going into his senior season, is the sixth K-State player to be up for the award in as many years. One player, Dalton Risner, was a finalist in 2018.
The Wuerffel Trophy is given to a player who "combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field," according to the trophy's website. Thompson has been active in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for multiple years and has also worked with children throughout his K-State career.
Thompson was an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season after throwing for 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 405 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He is the third K-State player to be named to an award watch list for the upcoming year, joining defensive end Wyatt Hubert (Bedinark Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy) and kicker Black Lynch (Lou Groza Award).