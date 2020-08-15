Skylar Thompson’s name is a popular one on this preseason award watch lists.
The Kansas State quarterback was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list Friday. It is the second season in a row that Thompson has earned a spot on the list.
With the honor, Thompson is the first Wildcats’ quarterback to be named to the list twice in his career. Current K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein is the only quarterback in school history to win the award, taking home the trophy in 2012.
Three other K-State signal callers — Chad May (1994), Michael Bishop (1998) and Jake Waters (2014) — have earned a spot on the list. May and Bishop both were finalists, while Waters was a preseason candidate.
The accolade is Thompson’s fourth of the preseason, joining nominations for the Maxwell Award, Manning Award and Wuerffel Trophy. A total of 48 players were named to the Golden Arm Award watch list, five of whom are from the Big 12.
The Golden Arm Award goes to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on and off the field.