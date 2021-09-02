The significance of a jersey number can mean different things to different people.
However, in the case of one particular number at Kansas State, there’s not much room for interpretation.
A person doesn’t have to look far to spot a No. 7 jersey on gamedays in Manhattan. It’s a number synonymous with elite quarterback play for not one, but two, generations of Wildcat fans. Michael Bishop donned the number when he led K-State to unprecedented heights in Bill Snyder’s first tenure. Collin Klein followed suit during K-State’s resurgence after Snyder returned from a brief retirement.
Now, in a new era under a new coach, another Wildcat quarterback is set to add his own chapter to the number’s storied legacy. Skylar Thompson ditched his former number, 10, and elected to cap his college career in a number that carried special meaning for him long before he ever set foot on campus.
Thompson last wore No. 7 while leading Fort Osage High School to a Missouri state championship in 2015. But his journey with the number began during equipment checkout in his second year in the Pop Warner youth league. Then a fifth grader, he thought about choosing the number of an NFL quarterback he idolized, such as Tom Brady’s No. 12 or Drew Brees’ No. 9.
Thompson’s coach, Quincy Tillmon, suggested going another route.
“(Tillmon) was like ‘Skylar, you should pick a number that’s yours, not for anybody else,’ so I penciled in that I wanted to be No. 7,” Thompson said. “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms, and everybody, their number means a lot to them. Having an unexpected return for a sixth year, I knew it was free, so why not finish this thing the way I started it?”
The first chapter
Thompson knows what the number means at K-State, especially at his position. Bishop began the legacy, going a combined 22-3 over the course of the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He led the Wildcats to their first undefeated regular season in 1998, achieving the team’s first-ever No. 1 national ranking. He won the Davey O’Brien Award and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.
Like Thompson, Bishop’s affinity for No. 7 long preceded his days in college. He chose the number in youth league because he was one of seven children in his family.
“Any time I had an opportunity to get on a football field, I was representing everything I stood for, so I represented my household and my family with that number,” said Bishop, who this fall begins his first season as head coach at Legacy School of Sports Sciences in Spring, Texas.
Bishop was inducted to the K-State Ring of Honor in 2015 and the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. He occasionally returns to Manhattan, and said it’s not surprising to see anyone “from babies to 70-year-old men” wearing his old number around town.
“I laugh about this, but my initial thought is, ‘OK, let’s backtrack now. Where’s my check?’” he said, jokingly referring to the newly adopted policy allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Continuing a legacy
Klein later added to the number’s lore, going 21-5 as a starter in 2011 and 2012. He set an FBS quarterback record with 27 rushing touchdowns in 2011, then propelled the Wildcats to a Big 12 title in 2012. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and finished third in the Heisman voting in his final season, joining Bishop as the only Heisman finalists in program history.
Klein, who didn’t play football until his freshman year at Loveland (Colo.) High School, originally chose No. 7 because it was the number his father, Doug, wore during his days as a quarterback.
“Growing up in Colorado, when you wear No. 7,” Klein said, “everybody thinks it’s John Elway.”
Klein started his K-State career as a wide receiver, wearing No. 12. He switched to No. 7 when he moved to quarterback as a sophomore in 2010. He spent the following two seasons not only leading the Wildcats back to national prominence, but also adding to the No. 7 tradition Bishop started more than a decade before.
“It’s a legacy piece, so that’s unique,” said Klein, who has been the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach since 2017, spanning the end of Snyder’s second stint and the beginning of the Chris Klieman era. “I know the fans enjoy it and get excited about it. Being a part of this program and having the team success that we did, it’s just humbling.”
Thompson’s turn
When Thompson arrived at K-State in 2016, No. 7 already was taken by former Wildcat wide receiver Isaiah Zuber. So Thompson chose No. 10. Though No. 7 became available on offense after Zuber transferred after to Mississippi State following the 2018 season, Thompson didn’t consider immediately making a switch. He stuck with No. 10 in 2019 and 2020, the first two seasons under coach Klieman — and Thompson’s first two seasons as the full-time starter.
Thompson led K-State to a combined 10-6 mark in those two seasons, highlighted by a pair of wins against perennial power Oklahoma. His 2020 campaign ended prematurely, when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in just the third game of the year.
In a normal year, the injury likely would have meant end of Thompson’s college career. However, with the NCAA granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus, he elected to return for a rare sixth season.
After deciding to return, he contacted family, close friends and former high school teammates about the idea of wearing his old number one last time. Thompson said he received overwhelming support, so he turned the conversation to his position coach — the same one who helped turn the number into a K-State icon.
“I know the weight the number carries,” Thompson said. “Ultimately, I was kind of hesitant to talk to Coach Klein. I didn’t want him to think I was trying to be the next Collin Klein or the next Michael Bishop. This was a personal decision for a number that I love.”
Klein supported the decision, noting he was thrilled Thompson had an opportunity to make his own mark in Manhattan with the number.
“Knowing that was his number, the history in our program and his history in it at Fort Osage, I was so excited he wanted to do that,” he said. “We won a lot of games in that number, so I’m all for it.”
Bishop also voiced his support for Thompson, who soon will add another chapter to a legacy nearly 25 years in the making.
“Especially playing the quarterback position, all eyes are on you, so all eyes will be on No. 7 once again,” Bishop said. “It could be a great thing for him if he can realize he has big shoes to fill. I think he’ll do great things with that number on, and hopefully he carries the legacy on with it.”
Thompson publicly announced his decision to wear No. 7 in February, in a video released on Twitter by K-State.
One of K-State’s longest-tenured quarterbacks, Thompson already is a fixture in the program’s record book. He enters the 2021 season among the program’s career top 10 in several statistical categories, and he’ll look to further cement himself as one of the most prolific signal-callers to wear a K-State uniform.
This time around, that uniform will mean just a little bit more.
“To have the opportunity to carry on that legacy, whatever it may look like, is a true gift and a blessing I’m very thankful for,” Thompson said. “I have no idea what it’s going to look like, but I can promise you I’m giving it everything I have for this last ride.”