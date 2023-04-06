Coaching tight ends and fullbacks at Kansas State isn’t Brian Lepak’s only talent.
The third-year assistant proved as much on Feb. 15 when he performed the national anthem prior to the Wildcat women’s basketball team’s 87-68 win over Baylor.
“It was a great experience,” Lepak said. “I’m glad I was able to be a part of it and do something fun at the women’s game. And it was great to have all the support from the staff and our team. Our team showed up for the game and watched it, and it was awesome to get that kind of support.”
Lepak didn’t necessarily seek out the opportunity to sing in front of K-State fans. But when the athletic department solicited auditions from those interested in performing the national anthem before men’s and women’s basketball games this season, several people — including his wife Colleen, director of football operations Hank Jacobs and director of football recruiting Taylor Braet — encouraged him to try out.
So, he filmed a video of himself singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in his basement, sent it in and got the part, as they say.
Lepak said some on the coaching staff knew of his vocal ability while others didn’t. But he isn’t a football coach who just happens to have a good voice. In high school, Lepak was in choir and performed in musicals. He took voice lessons during his senior year, which must have paid off because he was chosen for the all-state honor choir.
“I always enjoy performing, so to act like I didn’t enjoy going out to perform is false,” he said. “It’s fun to go out and perform. I enjoy it, and I like the challenge of doing it. If I don’t tap into that musical bone every now and then, I’d probably get frustrated with a lot of stuff.”
In addition to being a talented singer, Lepak is a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and has dual degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Oklahoma — although it seems unlikely he’ll be working in the Riley County Courthouse or preparing Wildcat fans’ taxes any time soon.
And what did he think of his debut performance in Manhattan?
“I was pretty congested, so I sounded like Will Ferrell in ‘Stepbrothers,’” he said. “But I was a little congested, so I played it conservative.”
