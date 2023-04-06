All the right notes
Kansas State fullbacks/tight ends football coach Brian Lepak sings the national anthem before a women’s basketball game Feb. 15 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Coaching tight ends and fullbacks at Kansas State isn’t Brian Lepak’s only talent.

The third-year assistant proved as much on Feb. 15 when he performed the national anthem prior to the Wildcat women’s basketball team’s 87-68 win over Baylor.

