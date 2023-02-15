Kansas State football great Mark Simoneau (center) receives a plaque from school president Richard Myers (right) and athletics director Gene Taylor (left) as a part of his induction into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of a game during the 2018 season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Simoneau will take over as head coach of the Shawnee Mission East football team next season.
Kansas State Ring of Honor inductee and College Football Hall of Famer Mark Simoneau will be taking over football head coaching duties at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, the school announced on Monday.
“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to continue to build on Shawnee Mission East High School’s strong foundation," Simoneau said in a written statement. "We will develop a football program at East that provides our student-athletes every opportunity to maximize their talents through our athletic and player development programs. As coaches, we will focus on teaching the foundations of success and building characteristics that will benefit the young people in our program on and off the field.”
During Simoneau's tenure, the Wildcats were 42-7, including three 11-win seasons. He was a three-time team captain, a consensus 1st Team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
After an 11-year NFL playing career which included a NFC Championship with the Philadelphia Eagles and a Super Bowl with the Noew Orleans Saints, Simoneau started his own athletic development business in 2011.
After seven years of that, Simoneau began coaching football and leading the strength and conditioning program at Gardner-Edgerton High School, which he did for three years.
He took over as the leader of the athletic development programs at Shawnee Mission East in 2021.
Simoneau joins Brandon Clark (Derby) and Brooks Barta (Holton) as former Wildcat players who are head coaches for a high school in the state of Kansas.