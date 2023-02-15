K-State Athletics 2018 Hall of Fame, Gene Taylor + Mark Simoneau (center) and Richard Myers
Kansas State football great Mark Simoneau (center) receives a plaque from school president Richard Myers (right) and athletics director Gene Taylor (left) as a part of his induction into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of a game during the 2018 season at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Simoneau will take over as head coach of the Shawnee Mission East football team next season. 

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

Kansas State Ring of Honor inductee and College Football Hall of Famer Mark Simoneau will be taking over football head coaching duties at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, the school announced on Monday. 

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to continue to build on Shawnee Mission East High School’s strong foundation," Simoneau said in a written statement. "We will develop a football program at East that provides our student-athletes every opportunity to maximize their talents through our athletic and player development programs. As coaches, we will focus on teaching the foundations of success and building characteristics that will benefit the young people in our program on and off the field.”

