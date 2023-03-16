GREENSBORO, N.C. — The final piece added to Kansas State men's 2022-23 roster may end up being the key in helping the Wildcats make a deep run in March.
While several players on the Wildcats' roster have participated in the tournament in years past, only senior Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills has made it to the second weekend. He started for the 2020-21 Arkansas Razorbacks' team that made a run to the Elite Eight and fell to K-State head coach Jerome Tang and the eventual champion Baylor Bears.
That experience has paid dividends numerous times this season, but may turn out to be even more valuable as this team heads into the most high-stakes portion of the calendar.
"Desi is able to keep everyone even-keel and moving forward," Tang said. "He doesn't get down because he understands it's a journey. He is not an up-and-down guy. So level. That helps everybody else."
Sills announced his commitment to Tang and the Wildcats back in June, but didn't get to Manhattan until midway through the fall semester, long after the 10 other transfers and two walk-ons had officially found a home in the Flint Hills.
"My route was different," Sills said. "I didn't get to campus until October, and Coach Tang and his coaching staff, each and every day, value crazy faith. I didn't know if I was going to be here or not, but they believed I was going to be here."
Despite his late arrival, Tang and his staff did not waver. Sills was the guy they wanted and they did what they could to prep Sills mentally when he couldn't physically be on campus.
"I was on film each and every day with them," Sills said. "It's kind of emotional because I didn't know (if I would make it). Coach Tang kept on having crazy faith. 'You're going to be here. You're going to be here. You're going to get here.' I'm getting on the phone with (senior point guard Markquis Nowell). They were on FaceTime, Zoom, et cetera. 'You're going to be here. Stay focused. Stay locked in.'
"I'm here and living out the dream that I was going to live out, and I always want to get to March Madness, and I'm doing it. We were picked 10th (in the Big 12), last, and we finished third. That's a blessing, man."
The senior stayed away from specifics when asked to go into more detail on his situation prior to arriving in Manhattan, preferring to focus on the here and now.
"It was very close, but I'm here, so that's all that matters," Sills said. "We move forward from what I had to go through."
Sills' energy and effort caught the attention of Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle, who raved about his athletic ability and his drive to make plays leading into Friday evening's opening round matchup.
"He is tremendous," Sprinkle said. "He is very quick. He is one of those guys that's really hard to guard because he is so aggressive offensively and defensively. Even when he drives, he is driving with some intent to get that thing to the rim. ... You have to be wary of him, or he is going to get 18 to 20 on you by just effort. They run stuff for him too, but the effort plays that he makes, those can change a game."
Sills has done it all this year and is always a sure bet to stuff the stat sheet and make at least one play that leaves you giddy to watch the replay. Most recently, he provided four of the only memorable moments from the Wildcats' forgettable performance in their loss to TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament last week.
From the moment Sills stepped on campus, Tang has lauded him as "a winner". He won a two state championships as a high schooler and went on to help Arkansas and Arkansas State win a bunch of games during the last four seasons, including guiding Arkansas State to an 18-11 record last year, the Red Wolves highest win total in five seasons. Now, Sills' last opportunity to win in college starts Friday.
"I feel like I'm a factor on the team. They believe in me," Sills said. "I'm going to do whatever I have to do to help the team win."
The Wildcats and Bobcats tip-off at 8:40 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be televised on CBS.