Silke Bonnen recently made history. A former defender for Kansas State's women's soccer team, Bonnen signed a professional contract with HB Koge in the Elitedivisionen of Danish football.
Bonnen became the first former Wildcat to sign a professional contract.
“Silke was the brains for our backline,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “She will definitely be missed. I’m so proud of what she has accomplished here at K-State. Her ambition was to be a professional soccer player and for her to be able to play pro in front of her family is awesome for her.
Bonnen played in 27 career matches for the Wildcats, with 26 consecutive starts to end her college career. She played more than 2,200 minutes played, setting a freshman record for minutes played with 1,456.
A native of Copenhagen, Denmark, Bonnen recorded two assists in her career. One came in October, when she assisted on K-State's game-winning goal against Oklahoma. Bonnen then was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com's National Team of the Week the following week for her performance versus the Sooners.
“She will be our very first pro player from K-State and leave a legacy that will show future Wildcats that their soccer journey can keep growing after K-State," Dibbini said. "I can’t wait to watch her at the professional level and be her biggest fan.”
Prior to joining K-State in 2019, Bonnen played as an amateur for Ballerup-Skovlunde Fodbold in the Elitedivisionen. In two seasons with BSF, Bonnen started 37 matches and played more than 3,000 minutes.
HB Koge is in first place in the Elitedivisionen with 26 points (8-2-2). The 2020-21 season was suspended last month because of a rise in coronavirus cases in Denmark. HB Koge is slated to resume its season Feb. 1.