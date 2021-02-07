K-State was without junior guard Christianna Carr, second leading scorer, and freshman guard Jada Moore against No. 8 Baylor.
Their presence was certainly missed.
K-State go to an early lead in the first quarter. At the first media timeout with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter, K-State held a 11-9 lead; star center Ayoka Lee has six points.
But that was the most K-State (5-11, 0-9) could make of its quick start.
Baylor got its first lead, 12-11, along with a 9-0 run to end the first quarter to have a 16-11 lead. And the Bears remained in control for the remainder of the game, as they went on to win 64-52 Sunday in Bramlage Coliseum.
Without Carr, Lee needed a spectacular game. And Lee led the hosts in scoring with 21 points.
Rachel Ranke was behind Lee is scoring for the Wildcats with 12 points, but they were the only players that were able to reach double figures in scoring.
“I thought (Lee) battled,” coach Mittie said. “She handled (Baylor’s) physicality well.”
The Wildcats missed Carr from behind the 3-point line, only making four of 15 3-pointers for a 27 %.
“Carr is obviously a great shooter,” Mittie said. “She is one of our best shooters. One of the best in the league. It is impactful, but I think we have players that are capable of making (3-pointers). Come game night, the players that are available have to be ready to play.”
K-State was able to slow down Baylor offensively. The visitors were held well below its season average in points scored, and forced into 17 turnovers.
“We knew we had to be aggressive on the blocks with our bigs,” Ranke said. “We knew we had to be aggressive on the blocks with our bigs. I thought we did (very) well with it tonight. We were physical with them. I thought we played overall pretty good defense.”
Turnovers were once again a problem for K-State. The Wildcats turned the ball over 21 times.
“At the end of the day our turnovers are still problematic,” Mittie said. “Post entry was a challenge. They are obviously super athletic down (in the post). The windows are small to throw it in (the paint). Those are plays and opportunities for us as well.”
Baylor opened its lead up to 15 points, 46-31, with 4:38 remaining. But K-State fought till the end and trimmed the visitor’s lead to 10 points,56-46, and 62-52, with 1:01 remaining in the game.
“The game is not over until that buzzer goes off,” Ranke said. “Just keep fighting. Keep pushing. We knew we had to play a 40-minute game. Baylor was going to give us a 40-minute game. Never letting up was kind of what our main emphasis was in timeouts. We wanted to keep being aggressive, and to keep playing hard until the buzzer goes off. The game is not over until it is over.”
K-State now gets ready for the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas, still in search for the first conference win this season.
“We just need to keep doing what we are doing,” Mittie said. “I got to help them more. We all just need to be a little bit better. It has been tough in the locker room afterward. And it is not easy today. You play a decent ball game, but a decent ball game is not enough to beat a team like Baylor. If (our players) can just keep coming in each day and (keep) doing what they are doing, we will see some wins come down the road.”