Unusual circumstances plagued the Kansas State men’s basketball team in a 70-57 home loss to No. 14 Texas Tuesday evening.
Just before tipoff, K-State announced that seven players, plus head coach Bruce Weber and associate head coach Chris Lowery, wouldn’t be available because they were in coronavirus health and safety protocols.
The Wildcats (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) didn’t have junior guard Markquis Nowell (the second straight game he’s missed while being in the protocol), junior forward Kaosi Ezeagu, sophomore forward Davion Bradford, freshman forward Logan Landers, sophomore forward Jordan Brooks and sophomore guard Trey Harris.
Freshman guard Maximums Edwards didn’t play, either, but he already was redshirting this season.
Because of this, the Wildcat trotted out a new-look starting lineup, with junior forward Carlton Linguard Jr. — who came into the game having played just seven minutes — starting at center. The Wildcats only had two scholarship players available off the bench.
Taking over head coaching duties was assistant coach and former Wildcat Shane Southwell, who had the scout on the Longhorns heading into the game.
With all of that dragging them down and a top-15 Texas team standing in their path, the Wildcats buckled down and gritted their way to a 13-point loss in a game they led at halftime, and trailed by just six late in the second half.
“We were all excited to be able to go into the game,” sophomore guard Nijel Pack said. “We would’ve been more disappointed if we didn’t get to play. All the guys who showed up today were ready. … It was just a blessing to be able to play today.”
Pack led all scorers with 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 15 of which came in the first half.
Sophomore Selton Miguel had 13 points and eight rebounds.
“(Miguel’s) a dog,” Southwell said. “He’s a guy who can get our team going because of the plays that he makes, not only on the offensive end, but obviously as we know on the defensive end.”
Slow starts have bogged dow K-State multiple times this season, but Tuesday, the Wildcats shot out of a cannon, taking an early 7-0 lead on the Longhorns.
The Wildcats led for all but 18 seconds in the first half, increasing their advantage to as many as nine.
“I think for the most part, we did a great job of setting the tone early,” Southwell said. “It started with our physicality, it started with our defense. I think we did a good job of mixing in and out of the zone and the man. It got them confused, and even though they play (at a) slower pace than most teams, I think it got them stagnant.”
An 8-0 run by Texas late in the half gave the visitors their first lead of the night, highlighted by a go-ahead 3 from senior guard Courtney Ramey.
But Pack responded, nailing a 3-pointer on the ensuing K-State possession, putting the hosts back on top.
Miguel followed that with a one-handed jam on K-State’s next possession, and, after the Wildcats forced Texas’ third straight one-and-done possession, Ismael Massoud set a bone-rattling screen that knocked a Texas player to the ground, leaving Pack wide open for another 3 that gave K-State a 35-29 lead heading into halftime.
Texas (12-2, 2-0) came out strong in the second half, opening with an 18-4 run and stretching its lead to as many as 10.
K-State battled its way through the second half but never got closer than six.
After matching the taller Longhorns rebound-for-rebound in the first half, Texas won the second half battle on the boards 23-11.
The Wildcats also went ice cold behind the arc, missing all nine of their second-half attempts after going 4-for-9 in the first half.
“Texas is amazing,” Southwell said. “They are one of the best defensive teams in the country. We thought out of those nine 3s, a lot of them were good shots. Also, some of those came late (as we were) trying to come back. But it was a key segment in the second half. We took some rushed shots, some rushed 3s, and that’s where we’ve got to be smarter and have poise and understand time and momentum and game flow to make the right decisions.”
K-State cut Texas’ lead to six one final time with 2:42 to play following a 6-0 run, but the Longhorns clamped down, closing the game with seven straight points to seal the win.
Texas, which was missing its third-leading scorer in senior guard Andrew Jones, was led by senior guard Marcus Carr’s 19 points and senior forward Timmy Allen’s 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Assuming that their COVID-19 issues don’t get any worse in the coming days, the Wildcats will hit the road to face West Virginia (11-2, 0-1) on Saturday.