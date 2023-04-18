04052023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-17
Kansas State left fielder Cole Johnson comes off the field after the top of the seventh inning during the Wildcats’ 6-1 non-conference loss to Nebraska on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State baseball head coach Pete Hughes was not at all pleased with his team’s 10-4 home loss to Wichita State in front of 2,253 fans Tuesday evening.

“It’s embarrassing to play like that in front of a great home crowd,” said the fifth-year skipper. “... We got it put to us at home. It’s embarrassing, and we’ll get better tomorrow.”

