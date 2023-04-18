Kansas State baseball head coach Pete Hughes was not at all pleased with his team’s 10-4 home loss to Wichita State in front of 2,253 fans Tuesday evening.
“It’s embarrassing to play like that in front of a great home crowd,” said the fifth-year skipper. “... We got it put to us at home. It’s embarrassing, and we’ll get better tomorrow.”
The Wildcats (24-15, 9-6 Big 12) fell behind 9-1 in the top of the third and went hitless through 4 ⅓ innings from late in fourth to early in the eighth. They loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and put two on with nobody out in the ninth, but failed to score both times.
Meanwhile, the Shockers (21-15, 5-4 American) outhit K-State 12-9, launched six home runs and tallied seven of their runs with two outs. Garrett Pennington led the way with three hits and two home runs, and Brock Rodden left the ballpark on both of his hits.
“They got more hits, more productive hits than we did,” Hughes said. “... We just didn’t get the big hit tonight.”
Both bullpens were solid, but during a game in which the starters struggled, Wichita State caused the most early damage.
The Shockers scored nine of their 10 runs in the first four innings and posted six runs on eight hits against K-State starting pitcher Jackson Wentworth (1-4), who lasted three innings on the mound. Wentworth entered the game having allowed three home runs in 29 ⅓ innings this season but surrendered four in the game — including three in the third inning.
Mason Buss relieved Wentworth, but he gave up three more runs on two hits in two innings of work.
The Wildcats posted all four of their runs on seven hits during the four innings Shocker starter Matt Boyer pitched before Jace Miner (2-0) came on in the fifth and retired 13 of the 14 batters he faced.
Hughes said the left-handed Miner painted the outside edge of the plate against K-State’s right-handed hitters, causing the ball to travel off their bats toward right field. However, the strong wind — which blew toward left field — knocked down the ball to provide easy plays for right fielder Chuck Ingram.
“We’ve got to make better adjustments, hit line drives that don’t go right to the right fielder,” he said. “They had a good game plan. Everyone has a good game plan. You have to have a kid who can execute it, and Miner did a good job executing. He beat us with 85, 86 mile-an-hour fastballs, and nothing else.”
The Wildcats got a quality outing from Kyler Heyne, who quieted the Wichita State bats with a one-run, two-hit performance in three innings. Hughes said Heyne gave his team the chance to make a comeback, but ultimately, the Wildcats “wasted” his effort.
Cole Wisenbaker held the Shockers off the scoreboard in the top of the ninth.
K-State’s Nos. 4-7 hitters accounted for seven of its nine hits and all four of its runs batted in. Third baseman Kaelen Culpepper hit an RBI double down the left field line in the bottom of the first and then added a two-run home run in the fourth. In the next at-bat, first baseman Roberto Pena belted a solo shot to center field.
At the time, that cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 9-4.
Despite his admitted aggravation after the game, Hughes said his players were prepared and had good energy before the first pitch. And even after Wichita State built an eight-run advantage, Hughes still had faith.
“I never give up on this team,” he said. “In fact, if there was any team that could come back from a 9-1 deficit, it’s my team. But it didn’t happen tonight.”
The Wildcats will continue non-conference play this weekend when they travel west to play UC-Irvine. Hughes said out-of-league matchups are key to building a team’s postseason resume, and the three-game series with the Anteaters (21-11, 7-8 Big West) is no exception.
That said, K-State still sits in second place — and a half-game behind first-place Texas — in the Big 12 standings with three conference series remaining.
“We’re trying to win the Big 12,” Hughes said. “It’s right there for us to control our own destiny. When you’re in control of your own destiny and can control what’s going to happen to you, you’d rather have it that way. But we’ve got to get by tonight really quick and get to work on the road and be a really good road team like we have been all year long.”