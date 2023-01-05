Say what you will about the transfer portal, but it was a godsend for Kansas State women’s basketball Wednesday night.
The Wildcats got 25 points each out of Sarah Shematsi and Gabby Gregory — their two offseason transfer pickups — as they picked up their first conference win of the season by taking down Oklahoma State 86-72 at Bramlage Coliseum.
For Shematsi, her 25 points were a career-high, while her 11 rebounds gave her her first career double-double. And for Gregory — who returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game at Texas with a lower leg injury — her 25 points were just a few ticks higher than her season average.
Serena Sundell also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists while Jaelyn Glenn contributed for 10 additional points for K-State (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which more than doubled its scoring output from its 87-41 loss against the Longhorns last time out.
“I thought we really played with a good, aggressive pace,” said Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie. “We wanted to get the tempo going and we were able to do that.”
K-State’s concerted effort to play more quickly paid off with 71 shot opportunities — of which it made 34, which was good for 48% shooting from the field. The Wildcats went 9-of-25 from 3-point distance, with Shematsi making four and Gregory hitting three.
However, they found paydirt down low, racking up 48 points in the paint and shooting 58% (25-of-46) from inside the 3-point line.
That performance was just what the doctor ordered for a team that shot 28.9% (13-of-45) overall just four days prior.
“We were all, obviously, disappointed in Saturday’s game and we knew that we could play better than what we showed,” Sundell said. “We did a good job of taking coach’s message in the locker room after that game: just flush that one and know that we can play better as a group. We all knew that. We wanted to come in here. We were hungry for a win. We wanted to prove that we can compete against anyone across the floor.”
Mittie said his team’s response to the Texas loss was “solid” and that it had good practices leading up to Wednesday’s game.
But 88 seconds into the contest, after seeing the Cowgirls (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) jump out to a 9-0 lead, an irate Mittie called a full timeout.
“We didn’t understand the urgency that we needed to play with,” he said. “We were still in that lull of we wanted to play well but we just weren’t playing quick enough. … We couldn’t dig a bigger hole. That’s why I took the timeout. We could not afford to dig a bigger hole here, and we needed to keep that thing within 10.”
Glenn and Sundell both scored driving to the rim to cut Oklahoma State’s advantage to 9-4. Later, after the Cowgirls went back in front by nine at 15-6, K-State used triples from Shematsi, Sundell and Glenn to close the opening period on a 15-6 run and knot it up at 21-21 headed to the second.
“They just responded like good teams do,” said Cowgirls head coach Jacie Hoyt. “I didn’t really feel like it was anything that they did or we didn’t do just as much as a good response from a good team. Our emphasis was to start really aggressive and fast, and we did that. After K-State woke up, we got who they are.”
Oklahoma State’s Claire Chastain notched the first bucket of the second quarter to put her team back in front 23-21. But Shematsi hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 27-23 lead, and they never looked back.
They went on an 11-2 run midway through the second period to go up 42-32 with 3:12 left before halftime and went to the locker room with a 47-40 advantage, having already surpassed their scoring total from Saturday.
By the intermission, Shematsi’s 12 points had nearly tripled her season average, and she was by no means done. She put up eight more points during a five-plus-minute span in the third quarter to help K-State cling to a 64-58 lead going to the fourth.
“I just went into the game with the mentality of wanting to win,” said the French grad student, who joined the Wildcats this season after playing two years at LSU and two years at South Plains College in Texas.
A 13-6 Cowgirls scoring spree brought them within two points at 68-66 with 6:47 left in the game.
But the Wildcats rose to the occasion, again led by their two transfers. Shematsi hit a jumper followed by a triple. Then Gregory went on a 10-2 scoring run all of her own, which included a pair of 3-pointers and a couple of free throws.
K-State made its final five field-goal attempts and outscored Oklahoma State 18-6 in the last 6 ½ minutes of the game.
Mittie lauded his team for hitting big shots in key situations, particularly in the fourth quarter. He also had high praise for Shematsi, who went 10-of-24 overall despite the fact Mittie said the game plan didn’t necessarily include getting her more shot attempts.
“We did want to get her some looks around that top of the key area and we moved her around a little bit differently,” he said. “But really, that’s just a credit to her and her teammates, because a lot of the shots she got was just them playing together. … She just had a good, aggressive mentality.”
While the 25 points from Gregory — who leads the Big 12 with 21.3 points per game — were expected, Hoyt said Shematsi’s 25 points were a surprise.
“We knew what she was capable of and had done early,” she said. “She has not shot that well recently, but she definitely made us pay.”
OLD FRIEND ALERT
Wednesday’s game marked Hoyt’s return to Manhattan, where she worked as an assistant under Mittie from 2014 to 2017.
Now in her first season leading the Cowgirls, Hoyt said it was “awesome” to be back inside Bramlage Coliseum again.
“I love this place,” she said. “Manhattan and K-State have a really special place in my heart. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without my time here and the things that I got to learn under Coach Mittie, so it was really good to be back.”
UP NEXT
The Wildcats will remain home this weekend when they host West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Mountaineers (9-4) fell at Iowa State 70-50 Wednesday after being tied 37-37 at halftime.