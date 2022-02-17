Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie watches the game during the second half Jan. 23 at Bramlage Coliseum. On Thursday, Mittie announced that his wife, Shanna, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
On Thursday, Kansas State women's basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced on Twitter that his wife, Shanna, had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"Shanna and I have been waiting until after she met with family, team, and staff to announce she has been diagnosed with breast cancer," Mittie said. "(In) the past month, we have met with her medical team and we now have a treatment plan in place and (we) are confident it is treatable and beatable.
"We are thankful for the people @KUMedCenter and the Women’s Cancer Center. As she faces this difficult challenge, we appreciate everyone’s prayers and well wishes."
Dr. Shanna Mittie is a native of Junction City and a graduate of Chapman High School.
The Mitties moved to Manhattan after Jeff accepted the K-State head coaching job before the 2014-15 season.
Their oldest daughter, Logan Daei, is currently the director of women's basketball administration for the Wildcats.
The Mittie's son, Jordan, played football at K-State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and their youngest daughter, Madison, was a star basketball player for Manhattan High before going on to play collegiately at Fort Hays State.