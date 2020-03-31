Shane Southwell is back.
Southwell, a former Kansas State men's basketball player and graduate assistant, officially was hired as the team's newest assistant coach on Tuesday. The news of his hire was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Saturday.
Southwell, a four-year standout (2010-14) and graduate assistant (2017-19) for the Wildcats, spent last season as an assistant coach at Robert Morris.
“We are excited to welcome Shane back to K-State,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “It’s always a proud moment for a coach when one of your former players not only goes into the coaching profession, but also puts the hard work and commitment necessary to being good at it. As a player, you knew Shane had the drive and personality to be an excellent coach. He just has a great feel and IQ for the game of basketball. It is always good to have a former player on your staff who not only can relate to the current players, but also has a special pride for K-State.”
This story will be updated.