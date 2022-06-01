Three soon-to-be Kansas State football players showed off their speed over the weekend at the state track meet in Wichita.
Olathe North’s Jacob Parrish, Wichita East’s Tobi Osunsanmi and Canton-Galva’s Tyson Struber sprinted their way to medal performances during the two-day meet.
Perhaps the most impressive was Parrish. The speedy defensive back prospect soared past a stacked 6A 100-meter dash field (which included Osunsanmi) to take gold with a time of 10.47.
Parrish also won the 200 (22.47) and finished second in the 400 (49.73) and in the 4x100 (41.82).
Osunsanmi, who finished last in the 100-meter finals with a time of 11.05 (still fairly impressive considering his 6-foot-2, 210-plus pound frame), also walked away with gold in the 4x100 (41.79) and finished sixth in the 200 (23.71).
Struber, who confirmed that he will start his K-State career as a wide receiver, showed some versatility over the weekend, finishing fourth in 1A in the 200 (24.13) and seventh in the javelin (161 feet, 1 inch).
All three of the freshman and the rest of the 2022 Wildcat football squad arrived on campus on Wednesday for the start of summer conditioning. For Parrish, Osunsanmi and Struber, that will be the first step in a journey that could lead to them becoming the next in-state success story for coach Chris Klieman and the K-State program.
“It’s been a blast these last four years,” Struber said after finishing the 200. “I couldn’t have asked for a better teammates and a better community to be around. I’m satisfied with how it ended, but I’m even more motivated for what come next.”
All three incoming freshmen expressed a willingness and a hunger to work and better themselves. Osunsanmi especially singled out getting to take advantage of K-State’s strength and conditioning program as something he was eager to get to.
“(I’m looking forward to) being able to get better,” Osunsanmi said. “Having access to a weight room is going to be great so I can build myself and get stronger.”
All three players were not highly touted. They were all considered to be three-stars by 247. Osunsanmi was given the highest grade of the three and was ranked as the eighth-best player in Kansas in 2022.
Parrish, who was added late, was extremely unhearalded, but the speed he showed over the weekend gives fans a taste of why K-State coaches decided to pull the trigger.
“I’m a very humble man,” Parrish said. “I don’t talk a lot. But on the field, I’m going to let my game talk. I’m not going to try and start anything, I’m very respectful. …
“I’m just excited to play Power-5 football at K-State. I don’t see anything better that you could do.”