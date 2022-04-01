Texas Tech’s Micah Peavy (5) passes the ball around Kansas State’s Seryee Lewis (4) during the first half of a game in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 5, 2021. Lewis announced his transfer from K-State on Friday.
Sophomore forward Seryee Lewis announced his transfer from Kansas State Friday afternoon over social media.
Lewis is the sixth Wildcat to transfer following the hire of new Wildcat head coach Jerome Tang on March 21.
"Thank you Kansas State for two great years filled with learning experience and joy," Lewis said in a post on social media. "With the recent change in the coaching staff, and my four years of eligibility, I decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. Manhattan, Kansas will always have a special place in my heart."
The sophomore did not play in a game last season after an ACL tear prior to the start of preseason practice which required surgery in September to fix.
Lewis was a late addition to the Wildcats’ 2020 recruiting class. He appeared in 18 games — all off the bench — last season.
The Chicago native played almost 100 total minutes, finishing with 98. He averaged 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per outing. Lewis made 62.5% (15-for-24) of his attempts from the field, which well outpaced his 42.9% effort (6 of 14) at the free throw line. He scored or grabbed at least one rebound in nine of his 18 outings.
Selton Miguel, Carlton Linguard Jr., Luke Kasubke, Nijel Pack and Drew Honas all announced their transfers in the past week and only Pack has indicated that there's any chance returning to play for K-State next season.
The players remaining on K-State's roster include: junior Markquis Nowell, junior Kaosi Ezeagu, sophomore Ismael Massoud, sophomore Davion Bradford, sophomore Trey Harris, sophomore Jordan Brooks, freshman Logan Landers and redshirt freshman Maximus Edwards. All but Harris and Brooks are on scholarship.