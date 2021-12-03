In this file photo, Kansas State’s Rachel Ranke (left) rises for a 3-pointer in the first quarter against Oral Roberts at Bramlage Coliseum on Nov. 18, 2019. Ranke is one of eight returning letterwinners from the 2020-21 season. She has yet to play this season as she’s dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Kansas State senior guard Rachel Ranke remains out with an undisclosed injury.
Head coach Jeff Mittie hoped she would be back in action by this point in the season, but Ranke’s level of recovery is not there quite yet.
There is hope, however, that Ranke will be cleared to return before Big 12 play begins after the first of the year.
“It’s going to be later than sooner,” Mittie said. “It just hasn’t progressed how we’d like. She’s trying to get into a rehab situation here, but mainly what she’s been doing is resting, so we haven’t even progressed to a spot where she might be back on the floor. I think it’s probably more realistic that, if we’re able to start progressing, maybe by Dec. 15 we can revisit a return to play.”
Ranke was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team in 2018 and was a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection prior to the 2019-20 season before missing 21 games that year because of injury.
Last season, Ranke averaged 29.8 minutes per game in 26 appearances and scored 10 or more points 10 times. She averaged 9 points per game and made 32% of her field goal attempts, including 30% from 3.
Ranke ranked fifth in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made per game (2.12). It was the third time in her career that the senior hit 50 or more 3s in a season.
Ranke also averaged a career-high 4.4 rebounds per game and ranked 15th in the Big 12 in defensive rebounds per game (4.19). She also had a career-best 63 assists and tied her personal best in steals with 38. Her 1.5 steals per game ranked 13th in the conference.
She became the 43rd player in school history with 1,000 or more career points after scoring nine points versus Baylor on Feb. 27.
K-State played No. 1 South Carolina on Friday but the results of that game came after presstime. Check themercury.com for a full recap from the game.