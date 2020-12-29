Selton Miguel had no problems letting it fly Tuesday.
Despite struggling with his shot — through 39 minutes of play, he was only 2 of 13 from the field — the Kansas State freshman guard nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with only nine seconds remaining, helping the hosts hold off Omaha 60-58 at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats started off slowly Tuesday. After taking four-point lead in the early going, Omaha surged ahead, up as many as 11 points on two occasions in the first half. The Wildcats closed the half on a 14-1 run, and took a 32-30 lead into the break.
K-State's advantage eventually ballooned to seven (45-37) less than six minutes into the second half.
But Omaha never wilted.
The Mavericks ripped off an 8-0 run to knot it at 45.
From there, the teams swapped the lead seven times over the final 11-plus minutes. The final lead change came on Miguel's game-winning triple.
It marked the second consecutive victory for the Wildcats (5-5), and fourth in their past five outings. It added to the Mavericks' misery. Omaha fell to 2-8 overall, losing its fourth straight contest and seventh its last eight games.
K-State returns to action Saturday, hosting Big 12 rival TCU. The game time is still to be determined; it will tip off at either 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. and air on ESPNU.