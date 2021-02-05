I see where Skylar Thompson has decided to wear the number 7 on his jersey next year.
That’s not something you do casually in these parts.That’s the jersey worn by Michael Bishop and Collin Klein. Those guys were Heisman runners-up, the quarterbacks on the most successful teams in the school’s history.
You put on No. 7, by your own choice, as a senior quarterback at K-State, you’re making a statement. A pretty big statement.
Gotta say: I like it. I like it a lot, and I think he’s earned a shot at it.
Thompson says part of it is that he’s just going back to the number he always wore as a kid. That’s fine. Reminds him of the joy of the game. All that. Great.
But he also is clearly aware of the legacy. He got the edition of Sports Illustrated with Collin Klein on the cover, flashing the big purple 7. He knows.
I might make a case for Ell Roberson, who I’m partial to, as among the greatest quarterbacks in K-State history. Incredible arm, incredible shiftiness as a runner, incredible power, incredible toughness. The guy was so beat up he could hardly walk down a set of stairs his senior year, and he still went out and clobbered Oklahoma to win the conference title. It helped to have a fella named Darren Sproles in the backfield, too, but people don’t give Roberson enough credit.
Jonathan Beasley, also underrated. The way he won that snow game against Nebraska, and the way he drove the ball at the end of the bowl game against Washington, legendary stuff. While he was the starter, we hardly ever lost.
Pure passer? Jake Waters put it exactly where it needed to go. A generation ago, Lynn Dickey was like that, and he had the best pro career of any K-State quarterback. Dickey's successor, Steve Grogan, was Klein before Klein -- tougher than an old boot. He also got to the Super Bowl with the Patriots.
Still, Klein and Bishop are at the top of the mountain. They were both Superman -- Bishop could heave it to the moon and then run over a linebacker. Klein could run over an entire defense, lose a limb, and then run over them all again.
And they both wore No. 7. None of those others wore it. (Josh Buhl, a middle linebacker who could tackle everybody on the field, wore it; we need a Buhl this coming year as much as we need a QB, but that's another story.) Anyway those guys got the number by pure happenstance, not choosing to wear it because of its significance.
Thompson, by contrast, is making that choice for exactly that reason. It could come back and blow up on him -- let’s say he gets benched after seven interceptions in the first two games. He’d look silly.
But I have to say I like it. I like it because it means Thompson is setting the bar for himself very high. He’s choosing to come back to play another year at K-State so as to go out a winner, and so as to leave a legacy here. He might have a shot at a pro career, but let’s be serious -- his legacy is likely to be what he accomplishes here in Manhattan.
He isn’t going to throw the ball a million miles an hour, like Bishop, or batter defensive tackles like Klein. If he has a reputation, it’s for the big wins -- beating OU twice -- and for the last-minute heroics. He’s Mr. Comeback. He threw a touchdown pass on the last play of the game -- as a freshman. As a senior, before he got hurt, he engineered a win over OU after we were down 21.
I think he’s got a chance to be regarded as one of the best of all time here. He’s taking a big shot, tugging on Superman’s cape, but he’s earned that right.