Tuesday night’s Dumpster fire in Bramlage, following closely the meltdown in the football stadium Saturday, has to rank among the lowest moments in K-State sports history.
Getting housed, wire-to-wire, by a Division II in-state team that couldn’t even beat Washburn or Emporia State is titanically bad. The fact that it followed, by three days, a game where the football team’s defense quit trying to tackle anybody to extend a losing streak to five games, just intensified the darkness. Oh, and the women’s team lost to Idaho State the same day, and it just so happens that on the very same night, a hometown boy who a few years ago was passed up for the head coaching job here took his top-10 team to Duke and won. At Duke.
Meanwhile, our guys couldn’t beat a team that was being coached by the equipment manager, a kid from Abilene. The head coach and an assistant were unavailable. And we had to pay them to come play the game; and it was an exhibition game for them, but we had to count it as a real game. I mean….it’s what an editor at The Mercury used to call “prismatically” bad: It’s bad any way you look at it.
Come to think of it, “Dumpster fire” is too generous, as a friend of mine pointed out. Those are contained in a metal box, and are therefore easy to extinguish.
We often rank the big wins -- ‘98 Nebraska and ‘03 OU in football are the standard bearers, as is Rolando’s shot at the buzzer in the NCAA tournament -- and we move on from the bad losses. Who wants to wallow in sewage?
But hey, it’s 2020, and if we can’t revel in misery, then what else is there? So, in the interest of entertaining self-flagellation, here are some other contenders:
--The Pasco Fiasco: We (and I use “we” here because I’m writing as a longtime fan) are up 2 with a few ticks of the clock in the 2003 conference tournament game against Colorado. The Buffs throw a long in-bounds pass down the court, which our big man Pervis Pasco intercepts. All he has to do is hold the ball, and we win. Instead, evidently thinking it’s over, he puts his fist in the air, loping down the court, cradling the ball with his other arm. Traveling.
Colorado inbounds the ball. Their guy catches it and banks in a 3 as the clock expires.
That was a season-ender, and managed to steal defeat from the jaws of victory, so it was more momentarily shocking than a 40-minute beatdown in a bad year. It also came in the Jim Wooldridge era, a mediocre period that followed the horrendous Asbury period, which followed the perceived decline under Altman...so it seemed as if the program had just continued to slide into irrelevance.
By contrast, Bruce Weber won the conference two years ago, his second title here, following the resurgence under Huggie and Frank. The trouble is that Uncle Brucie’s team last year managed to lose a ton of close games, and so far this year’s team looks terrible; we also got housed by Drake. So, while losing to Fort Hays is a jaw-dropper, you can’t just write it off as a bizarre quirk in a pandemic year.
--Austin Peay: It’s hard to pick the lowest point in the history of K-State football, but this has to be in contention. It was 1987, in the depths of the Stan Parrish era. The team went 0-10-1 that year, managing to tie an awful KU team in what was informally known as the Toilet Bowl. That followed a 2-9 year, which followed a 1-10 year, and was followed by an 0-11 year. It was the season-opener, meaning it followed all the usual offseason happy-talk about how much better we were gonna be, how things were turning around, blah blah blah. There was also a Willie Nelson concert scheduled immediately after the game, so it was a big day.
The ‘Cats led by 3 with 50 seconds to go, but Austin Peay threw a deep ball over the K-State defense, and that was that. Austin Peay players did the worm on the logo at midfield.
Oh, and then it rained on the Willie Nelson show.
Other contenders:
--Losing by 41 to UMKC in basketball in 2003. That’s 41. UMKC is now a Division I school, but, uhhh...
--Watching the OU starters lounging on the sidelines at KSU Stadium, pads off, in the third quarter, in football sometime in the 1980s. It was hard to recognize at that moment how bad the football program was, but that was simply a face-slap, and there was no way to argue.
--In a completely different league, but a low point nonetheless: The ‘98 loss to A&M, just inches away from the national title game. Felt like the sun would never come up.
But this one? My stepdaughter’s friend, who is headed to Fort Hays for soccer, was trash-talking. My KU friends were asking if we’d secretly hired Les Miles to coach basketball. Somebody asked if we were going to schedule Blue Valley Northwest next.
This one will linger for awhile, right down there in the sewerage with Peay.