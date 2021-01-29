So, about Bruce Weber ...
I’ve thought for quite some time that he’s simultaneously the unluckiest guy in college basketball, and also the luckiest. Same goes for the program that he leads.
These are rough times for K-State basketball fans. Baylor on Wednesday beat the ‘Cats by nearly half-a-hundred, the worst beatdown in program history. K-State has won one league game and seems unlikely to win another. We (and again, I use “we” here because I’m a lifelong fan) got clobbered at home by Fort Hays State. Which was playing without its head coach.
Those are all fireable offenses, in the context of a second straight terrible season.
And yet, if I were betting, I would bet that Bruce Weber still will be the coach here a year from now. Which makes him lucky; it might also make K-State fans lucky.
But first, let’s talk about the flip side.
Weber came here as the successor to Frank Martin, widely loved by K-State fans for his team’s ferocity, a reflection of the coach. Frank returned the ‘Cats to glory, consistently making the tournament and an Elite Eight after a generation flailing on the edges of the NIT. The program appeared to tread water and then sink under Altman, Asbury and Wooldridge, before the Huggins-Martin revival.
So, that was an unwinnable fight. Weber never could be Frank. Say “Frank” around here still, and everyone knows who you mean.
Weber also happened to land an hour’s drive down I-70 from Bill Self, who runs a juggernaut at KU. Self, as you probably know, preceded Weber as the head coach at Illinois. The perception there was that Weber succeeded early at Illinois with Self’s players, but once he was on his own, it went south.
That also was basically unwinnable as a public-relations matter, coming in here as second-banana to the KU coach.
Let me be clear: None of this was Bruce Weber’s fault.
The only thing he could do to get out of that situation was to win, and win big. Which he promptly did. In 2012-13, he won the program’s first conference title since the middle of Jack Hartman’s regime. Nobody had done that since — not Hometown Boy Lonnie, not Huggie, and certainly not the three others.
But then the program drifted, and drifted pretty badly; the record got worse, year after year.
He was going to get fired. The 2015-16 team went 5-13 in the league. By this time in 2017, the team looked limp; we got beat by 30 by a terrible Oklahoma team, bringing the league record to 6-10. John Currie, then the athletics director, was in a position where he had to make a move.
But then fate intervened. Currie got the job as the athletics director at Tennessee, and the fill-in AD, Laird Veatch, was in no position to can the head basketball coach. He was a placeholder. He couldn’t do that.
And besides, the ‘Cats won their last two games, won a game in the league tournament, and managed to sneak into the NCAA tournament. Was Veatch — or anybody — going to fire a coach who won 20 games and made the Big Dance? The new AD, Gene Taylor, certainly couldn’t stroll in here and do it.
That’s what makes Bruce Weber lucky. He survived that moment, largely because of circumstances he couldn’t control.
K-Staters were lucky he did, because the group he had assembled stuck together. That was Kamau Stokes, Dean Wade, and Barry Brown — and a year later, they beat Kentucky in the Sweet 16. Ernie Barrett bear-hugged Weber in the locker room; a symbolic embrace if there ever was one. Another year later, they won the league again. Times were as good as they’d ever been.
But then it was another down cycle — 11-21 last year, including 3-15 in the league. Bad. The worst conference record in a long, long time. And this year, well, we’ve already been over that. Historically bad. The Titanic.
Here’s the thing, though — this year really just doesn’t count because of the pandemic. It’s like a giant year of practice.
What is Taylor supposed to do? Fire the basketball coach, buying him out to the tune of millions, while his budget is in trouble anyway? Run him off even though his roster has been shredded by injuries and the coronavirus? Why would he do that? He’s not losing ticket-sales money just you can’t put fans in the stands this year, anyway.
My guess — and it’s an educated guess at best — is that Weber will get a free pass. K-State will want to keep the young talent on the roster, and give those guys another chance to make it work. Let’s be clear — there really is some talent on the team, and it’s a proven fact that Bruce Weber can run a good program and can succeed.
So, despite one of the worst stretches in the history of a proud program, he’ll get lucky again. Unlucky. Lucky. Unlucky. Lucky.
What’s the next twist of fate? No clue. But with Bruce Weber at K-State, you can bet heavily that there will be one.