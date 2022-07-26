Sean Snyder 2012

Sean Snyder (right) speaks to his father, then-Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder, during a game in 2012. The younger Snyder recently accepted a job as the special teams coordinator and specialists coach at Illinois. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State Ring of Honor inaugural inductee and long-time assistant coach Sean Snyder has a new coaching home. 

After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons at USC, Snyder (the son of hall of fame former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder) is headed to Illinois where he'll serve as special teams coordinator and specialists coach under former teammate and co-assistant coach Brett Bielema. 

