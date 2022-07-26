Sean Snyder (right) speaks to his father, then-Kansas State head football coach Bill Snyder, during a game in 2012. The younger Snyder recently accepted a job as the special teams coordinator and specialists coach at Illinois.
Kansas State Ring of Honor inaugural inductee and long-time assistant coach Sean Snyder has a new coaching home.
After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons at USC, Snyder (the son of hall of fame former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder) is headed to Illinois where he'll serve as special teams coordinator and specialists coach under former teammate and co-assistant coach Brett Bielema.
Snyder takes over for former Illini special teams coordinator Ben Miller who left the team last year after a cancer diagnosis.
"Ben continues to impress me and all of our football family in his approach, fight, and faith," Bielema said in a written statement. "He will be missed on the sideline but we are excited to have him with our student-athletes as much as his treatments and NCAA rules allow. Ben and I knew this scenario was a possibility since February. We created a plan together that we are confident will give our student-athletes the best opportunity to succeed, while maintaining his health as the #1 priority.
"As part of that plan, we are excited to have Sean Snyder join our Illini Family as our special teams coordinator/specialists coach. Sean and I have a long history, first as teammates then as assistant coaches together, and he is always someone that I have respected. He is an accomplished special teams coach with 10 years of Power-5 coordinator experience and over 25 years total in college football. I am thrilled to be reunited with Sean and his family here in Champaign."
Snyder first arrived in Manhattan after the 1989 season as a sophomore punter transfer from Iowa, where he played with Bielema. He also coached with the now-Illini head coach when Bielema was the co-defensive coordinator in Manhattan during the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
He was named Big Eight Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a junior before being named a consensus All-American and an All-Big Eight first team selection as a senior in 1992.
After two seasons in the NFL, he returned to K-State in 1994 as a part-time assistant coach and then served as the director of football operations from 1996 to 1998. He was the assistant athletics director for football operations in 1999 and 2000, an associate athletics director in 2001 and a senior associate athletics director from 2002 to 2010.
Snyder was also the special teams coordinator and associate head coach from 2011 to 2018 and was a special teams analyst in 2019 before going to Los Angeles.
During his time at K-State, the Wildcats ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Special Teams Efficiency rating five times, including finishing first in 2017, second in 2016 and third in 2012.
K-State was also in the top 25 of the Football Outsiders Special Teams Ranking six times since 2011, including finishing first in 2017, third in 2014 and 2019 and sixth in 2012.
K-State's special teams units set or tied eight team records and 20 individual marks in Snyder's tenure. He coached four Big 12 Special Teams Players of the Year including Tyler Lockett in 2013 and 2014, Morgan Burns in 2015 and Joshua Youngblood in 2019.
Kicker Matt McCrane was a freshman All-American first teamer in 2014 and an All-Big 12 first team pick in 2017. Kicker Jack Cantele was also an All-Big 12 first team pick in 2015 and Byron Pringle and D.J. Reed were both honored as returners on the All-Big 12 first team in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Snyder was named the national Special Teams Coordinator of the Year in 2015 by FootballScoop and Phil Steele and and in 2017 by Phil Steele.
In 2020, USC's special teams were ranked No. 1 nationally by Football Outsidfer and the Trojans were in the top 25 in the nation in kickoff return defense (10th at 17 yards per return) and net punting (25th at 40.8 yards per punt).