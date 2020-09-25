With 80 wins and four FCS national championships in eight years as a head coach under his belt, Chris Klieman has plenty of victories he could reminisce over and designate as among the best in his career. Now in his second season as Kansas State’s head coach, it didn’t take Klieman long to notch a signature win in Year 1: a 48-41 stunner against then-No. 5 Oklahoma at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last October.
It wasn’t only the lone Big 12 loss for the Sooners in 2019; it was the only regular-season defeat for any of the four teams (Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Clemson) in the College Football Playoff.
As Klieman prepares the Wildcats for their first meeting with the Sooners since last year’s upset — set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. — he said he doesn’t look back at that win any more fondly than the other 79.
“It was obviously a big win because it was a home win, it was on homecoming and those things,” he said. “But I guess I don’t ever really look at that as far as where it ranks. I don’t have a tally on my wall or anything of where things are at. I kind of just play it year by year and game by game.”
What Klieman will try to do Saturday isn’t just coaching K-State to back-to-back wins over Oklahoma for the first time since a five-game run from 1993 through 1997. He will try to get the Wildcats back to .500 following an unexpected stumble versus Arkansas State in the opener on Sept. 12, when the Red Wolves marched into Bill Snyder Family Stadium and walked away with a 35-31 win. Following that loss, K-State had a week off. During that time, Klieman said the Wildcats barely spent any time poring over the Sooners’ game film.
Instead, K-State tried to better K-State.
“We were able to get a number of guys back, so we went back to fall camp mode,” Klieman said. “We worked Kansas State vs. Kansas State Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. We had four good days of good-on-good and worked in young guys and just worked on our schemes and our systems to try and continue to improve. We lost so much time with a number of players due to a variety of issues that we had — that everybody’s dealing with — so we went back to the basics for the last week.”
Once Sunday arrived, the Sooners had the Wildcats’ undivided attention.
As per usual, Oklahoma figures to field one of the nation’s best offenses. That’s become the expectation ever since head coach Lincoln Riley took over from Bob Stoops — and that’s even after losing three of college football’s best quarterbacks at the end of the last three seasons. Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017. Kyler Murray did the same in 2018. Jalen Hurts only was a finalist last season, losing out to the record-setting campaign of LSU’s Joe Burrow.
All Spencer Rattler did in his debut against Missouri State was set school and Big 12 freshman marks for passing efficiency, with a rating of 303.3 after completing 14 of his 17 attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns — in only one half of work, no less. Rattler averaged 23.7 yards per completion and 17.1 yards per pass. Both were records for Oklahoma freshmen.
None of it surprised K-State.
“We have limited film, but just the fact that he’s working under Lincoln Riley, you know that he’s going to be a great player,” Klieman said of Rattler, the top-ranked pro-style quarterback prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite. “Lincoln is as good as there is at coaching quarterbacks. (Rattler) has tremendous arm strength. He does a great job of reading defenses, looking people off and knowing where he’s going with the football.”
Despite Rattler finishing with just one rushing yard on four carries against Missouri State, Klieman wasn’t fooled.
“He’s an extremely good athlete,” Klieman said. “They didn’t run him or need to run him much against Missouri State, but I know from doing some research that he can beat you with his feet as well as his arm. I know he’s a young player, but I’ve been so impressed with his skillset.”
No one is more aware of the problems posed by the Sooners’ offense than Joe Klanderman.
“I think I saw some stat, or somebody told me a stat the other day, that they’ve scored 28 points in 52 straight games or something like that,” said Klanderman, in his first year as K-State’s defensive coordinator. “It’s a challenge for everybody. I think that the way that we’re approaching it, no matter who we’re playing against or whom they have on the other side of the ball, it’s about our execution, and it’s about our fundamentals. If we can apply our rules and principles and play fundamental football, I think we’re going to stack up well against anybody.”
Senior linebacker Justin Hughes, who missed last year’s matchup after tearing his ACL in the spring of 2019, doesn’t see many weaknesses.
“I would say OU definitely — always — has a great O-line,” he said. “The O-line is one of the best in the nation. The quarterback is always great. Lincoln Riley has done a great job of recruiting those guys. They’re a solid team. ... We just have to go out there and execute our assignments and look at the details of what they want to execute schematically. We have to go out there and execute our scheme to the best way possible we can.”
Though K-State players say last year’s win gives them a small dose of confidence, oddsmakers didn’t feel the same, installing Oklahoma as 27 1/2-point favorites as of Friday morning.
Klieman couldn’t care less.
“I don’t pay attention to a lot of the point-spread things,” he said. “They’re a really good football team, and we, after one game, showed that we have a long way to go, so that makes sense to me. Still, you’ve got to line up and play. We have to not worry about who the opponent is and more focus on us getting better at all areas.”
Channeling his inner Michael Jordan — and a meme that came out “The Last Dance” documentary centered around the Chicago Bulls’ championship-winning teams in the 1990s — Hughes took it personally.
“We’ve been underdogs for most of the time I’ve been here, and I’m sick of it, being an underdog,” he said. “I know we didn’t prove (against Arkansas State) what we can be, but it’s just fuel to the fire, being another underdog, being projected to be beaten so badly. We’re going to go out there and give OU our best shot each and every play, each and every down. We’re going to go out there and physically be the best that we possibly can be.”