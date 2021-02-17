Kansas State’s newcomers, of which they are many (eight, to be exact), got their first taste of the Sunflower Showdown rivalry earlier this month in Lawrence — in name only.
Instead of the 16,000-plus Jayhawk supporters who normally would pack Allen Fieldhouse to the gills in a normal season, only 1,500 fans were in the stands for the contest Feb. 2, which KU won 74-51. As is the case with nearly every aspect of life in the past 11 months, blame the coronavirus pandemic for the limited crowd.
The same will be true come 7 p.m. Wednesday night, when the No. 23 Jayhawks visit Bramlage Coliseum. (The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.) Like Allen Fieldhouse, Bramlage has capped attendance this season at 15%; with a listed capacity of 12,528, approximately 1,880 fans have been permitted into the stands.
So while the Sunflower Showdown doesn’t have the same raucous fan environment as years past, Bruce Weber still sees an opportunity for his young team.
“I wish they could have that experience, because it’s one of the special games in college basketball, and a special rivalry,” he said. “Both sides get pretty excited about it. You just wish you could have (fans), but at least we are having a game. ... Every time they get to play is a special opportunity.”
To snap a four-game skid to the Jayhawks — the Wildcats also have lost 12 straight overall and in Big 12 play, and still are seeking their first victory in 2021 — Weber said his team will have “to play very well” to even give itself a chance for an upset on Wednesday.
“They’re very good defensively. Bill’s teams have always been good,” said Weber, referring to KU head coach Bill Self. “They’ve gotten better as the year has gone on. They have such versatility with their guys. They have great length. They have some guys who are pretty strong who can bump you off your cuts and switch. That’s my biggest fear is us finding ways to score.”