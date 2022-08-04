Rodney Perry directs Kansas City from the bench during his time with the ‘Roos from 2019-21. Perry was officially hired as Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang’s third and final assistant on July 27.
Relationships were top of mind for Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang when he reached out to Rodney Perry to join his staff.
Perry, the former Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) coach and head coach of MoKan Elite, the area’s top AAU team, has built plenty of those in his 20-plus-year career as a basketball coach. But it was the one that he built with Tang several years ago that’s now paid major dividends.
“(Tang’s) recruited some of my players that I’ve coached in the past,” Perry said. “So he’s been at some of our practices and watched me run practice and been at our games and watched me coach games. We’ve had a friendship through that. That’s more or less how our relationship got started and it’s just grown from there.”
Perry, 52, said when Tang approached him to be his third and final assistant coach for his inaugural staff, it was the similarities between them, the flash and allure of a Power 5 assistant coaching job, that sealed the deal.
“He said he wanted to put a staff together that can elevate the program to another level from a defense, offense, chemistry and relationship standpoint,” Perry said. “We have a lot of similar traits and beliefs, and that pretty much did it for me. When you’re around a lot of like-minded people with the same goals then great things can happen.”
A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Perry has bounced around the Midwest, coaching in his home state, along with Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa and Oklahoma along with a brief stint in Pennsylvania. But, thanks to his time in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), his connections stretch from coast to coast.
Some might lazily think that, coming from the AAU circuit, Perry is just a recruiter. A hired gun with one or two top prospects tied to him that he’d bring along once hired. But that’s not Perry.
During his first season at Link Academy last season, Perry led the Lions to a 34-2 record and an appearance in the GEICO National Tournament championship game.
He’s also led MoKan to three Peach Jam victories, the most by any team in the EYBL circuit.
“I’m very confident in my ability to coach,” Perry said. “I’m very detail oriented and I hold guys accountable. That’s what coaching is all about. (Tang) wants me to help out on the offensive end of things and build a reputation for what we do offensively.”
Perry’s was pegged by Tang earlier this year, but both chose to wait through MoKan’s season before making the hire official with the hopes of maintaining and continuing to grow those relationships in the EYBL and beyond.
“We’re both the type of people that when you make a commitment to something you have to be fully invested into that,” Perry said. “We figured it would not hurt in any way, shape, form or fashion. It would actually help us and allow me to continue build relationships. Not only with the players that I was currently coaching, but also with a lot of the other coaches and programs and directors of those programs in the EYBL, knowing that those are some of the coaches and programs that we’ll be dealing with in the future as far as recruiting base-wise. So we wanted to just continue to just keep building great relationships, because a lot of the recruiting part comes from the relationships that you build.”
Perry said he’s gotten a chance to meet just about everyone on the roster after spending some time in June with the team before the hire became official.
He had some previous familiarity with Arkansas State transfer Desi Sills and Hofstra transfer Abyomi (Baybe) Iyiola since both played for the flagship school of his home state, but Perry’s also been studying the film of the others on the roster in preparation for joining the team full-time.
“They’re a long and athletic bunch,” Perry said. “Defense is going to be the thing. We’re going to hang our hats on defense. We’ll be able to use our athleticism and even (senior guard Markquis Nowell), with as fast as he is and as scrappy as he is, we’ll be able to get out a little bit in transition, too. Overall, (we’ll need to) find some chemistry and find out what everybody does best and figure out what the roles will end up being on the team for different guys. Then it’s just about getting those guys to buy into those roles for us to be successful.”