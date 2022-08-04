Rodney_Perry_MBB_Coach_48.jpg

Rodney Perry directs Kansas City from the bench during his time with the ‘Roos from 2019-21. Perry was officially hired as Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang’s third and final assistant on July 27.

 Photo courtesy of Kansas City Athletics

Relationships were top of mind for Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang when he reached out to Rodney Perry to join his staff.

Perry, the former Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) coach and head coach of MoKan Elite, the area’s top AAU team, has built plenty of those in his 20-plus-year career as a basketball coach. But it was the one that he built with Tang several years ago that’s now paid major dividends.

