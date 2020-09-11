Construction on Kimball and College Avenues will alter traffic patterns and parking on game days for Kansas State football during the 2020 season.
Traffic on Kimball is reduced to one lane each direction from Ranser Road to the west of the Kimball-College intersection to the east entrance of the Vanier Football Complex. College Avenue is closed north of the Gate 3 entrance of Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s west parking lot to the intersection of Kimball.
Officials are asking fans parking in the west parking lot to be aware that they only will be able to access the parking lot from the west or through Gates 1 or 3 off College Avenue. Fans will not be able to turn left into Gate 5.
Access to the east parking lot at Gates 7 and 8 and parking in the Grain Science and Foundation Lots will not change.
Parking in Lot 9, the Peters Recreation Center, Agronomy and Vet Med is closed for the 2020 season.
Parking lots controlled by K-State athletics will open two hours prior to kickoff when stadium gates open. Tailgating will be prohibited in the parking lots, with any item associated with a tailgate (lawn chairs, coolers, grills etc.) being banned from the parking lots as well.
Fans are not allowed to congregate at vehicles while waiting to enter the stadium.