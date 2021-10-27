New road closures near Bill Snyder Family Stadium may affect fans traveling to Saturday's game at TCU and any future home games for the 2021 season.
Kimball Avenue between Denison and Manhattan Avenue will be closed for the remainder of the football season.
Because of this closure, fans coming into Manhattan on Tuttle Creek Boulevard will be rerouted to Marlatt Avenue where they can then travel down Denison, College or Browning Avenues to reach the stadium's parking lots or satellite parking lots.
Postgame traffic will also be affected.
All fans attempting to leave the game by going east on Kimball will be rerouted via two lanes north onto Denison to Marlatt. Vehicles will be directed via two lanes east to Tuttle Creek Boulevard once they reach Marlatt. One lane will be routed to the north at the intersection while the other two will be used for traffic heading south.
Due to the high volume of traffic on Marlatt after the game, the road will be closed between College and Denison to all eastbound and westbound traffic. Westbound traffic will also not be allowed to turn onto Marlatt from Tuttle Creek during this time.
Officials are emphasizing that traffic flow east of the stadium might be slower than fans are used to and are asking fans to allow for additional travel time to and from the game.