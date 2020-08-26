Kansas State’s soccer program won’t have any time to work its way into form this season. In the reworked, conference-only schedule prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, K-State will open the 2020 campaign against Texas Tech — the preseason pick to win the Big 12 — at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. The league released a revised schedule Tuesday.
The Wildcats, who are entering their fifth season as a program this fall, will play nine matches in nine weeks. K-State has five home matches at Buser Family Park and four contests on the road.
After hosting Texas Tech, K-State has a week off before traveling to Morgantown, W.V., to face West Virginia at 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
The Wildcats then return home for a pair of games versus TCU (7 p.m. Sept. 25) and Kansas (7 p.m. Oct. 2), respectively. K-State then has a run of games away from home in the month of October, including matches at Texas (Oct. 9; starting time to be determined), Baylor (7 p.m. Oct. 23) and Iowa State (7 p.m. Oct. 30). The Wildcats’ lone home contest in that stretch comes Oct. 16, when they welcome Oklahoma to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
K-State caps its 2020 season at home Nov. 6, hosting Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. It will be the first match in school history held in the month of November. The Cowgirls are expected to provide a tough test, as they were picked to finish as the runner-up in the conference this season.
While that is the only game officially scheduled for November, matches could be held beyond Nov. 6 if make-up contests are required.
No season tickets are available for K-State soccer this season. Single-game tickets are available for purchase 24 hours before kickoff of each match. Gameday policies, as well as the broadcast schedule, will be announced at later dates.
The Wildcats bring back 17 letter winners from last season, as well as welcoming 11 newcomers. Senior Brookelynn Entz, the first All-Big 12 selection in program history, is the team’s top returning scorer after tallying 10 points in 2019. K-State was picked to tie for ninth in the 10-team league — alongside Iowa State — in the preseason coaches’ poll. The Wildcats went 3-13-2 last season, with a 1-8 mark in conference play.
KANSAS STATE SOCCER 2020 SCHEDULE
- Sept. 11: vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
- Sept. 18: at West Virginia, 6 p.m.; Morgantown, W. Va.
- Sept. 25 TCU, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 2: Kansas, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 9: at Texas, Time TBD; Austin, Texas
- Oct. 16: Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
- Oct. 23: at Baylor, 7 p.m.; Waco, Texas
- Oct. 30: at Iowa State, 7 p.m.; Ames, Iowa
- Nov. 6: Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
- (Home games in bold)